Automotive Garage Equipment Market | Rise in Urbanization and Surge in Sales of Vehicles to Fuel Market

According to the report, the global automotive garage equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period to reach US$ 8 Bn by 2026.

According to the report, the global automotive garage equipment market is likely to be driven by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific is expected to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 3.74% between 2018 and 2026.

The global automotive garage equipment market is witnessing steady growth. Rise in urbanization and surge in sales of vehicles in various countries have increased the overall vehicle miles driven globally by approximately 2% to 4% in the past few years. This, in turn, has propelled the usage of passenger cars which is anticipated to augment the global automotive garage equipment market during the forecast period. Growth of the market is attributed to the booming automotive sector across the globe. Increase in awareness about vehicle maintenance and vehicle safety among vehicle owners is likely to drive the global automotive garage equipment market during the forecast period. Rise in preference for vehicle customization and increase in number of vehicle maintenance & repair garages, technical inspection centers, and body shops are likely to drive demand for garage equipment from 2018 to 2026.

The global automotive garage equipment market has been segmented based on garage type, equipment type, and vehicle type. OEM dealerships are taking aggressive steps to expand their market activities. These are increasing authorized dealerships and service centers in order to enhance customer service. Consequently, expansion of the OEM dealership segment is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, reduction in prices of vehicle parts and increase in availability of the parts in cheap price reduces the repairing work. These factors are likely to “hamper the growth of the independent garage segment during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive garage equipment market has been bifurcated into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. In terms of revenue, the passenger vehicles segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2017. Demand for vehicles is increasing across the world. Increase in the number of vehicles globally can be ascribed to the rise in global population. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, and regions such as the EU have witnessed high percentage of urbanization and stable economic conditions. Rise in preference for SUVs among the younger generation owing to sporty and powerful ride increases demand for such vehicles. This in turn is likely to boost the passenger vehicles segment in these countries and sub-region.

Wheel & tire equipment play an important role in the service of a vehicle in OEM dealerships and independent garages. These include wheel balancers, wheel aligners, tire changers, and other components. Increase in electronic complexity, less runtime to diagnose fault, and rise in importance of emission control have increased demand for vehicle diagnostic & testing equipment. The new program for greenhouse emission was developed by the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Midterm evaluation of light-duty vehicle greenhouse gas emissions standards have been set for model years 2022–2025.

In terms of region, the global automotive garage equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is a prominent market for automotive garage equipment. The report projects the automotive garage equipment market in Asia Pacific to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% to reach US$ 3.9 Bn by 2026. Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive garage equipment market, accounting for more than half the market in terms of revenue in 2017. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the consistent rise in demand for passenger vehicles owing to rapid urbanization, stable economic conditions, and lower interest rates. Asia Pacific was followed by Europe and North America in terms of market share in 2017.

Demand for heavy commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicles is anticipated to rise during the forecast period driven by rapid industrialization and growth of the construction industry in Asia Pacific.

Prominent players operating in the global automotive garage equipment market include Autec, Inc., Hunter Engineering Company, Ravaglioli S.p.A., Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., CORGHI, Automotive Equipment International, CEMB USA, Hennesy Industries LLC, and others. The global automotive garage equipment market is highly fragmented due to the presence of small- and medium-sized manufacturers.