Automotive Heat Shield Market is Expected Growth of 5.5% CAGR During The Forecast Period 2017 To 2025

The market for automotive heat shield is significantly fragmented, and characterized based on the number of regional players. In terms of value, the global automotive heat shield market is projected to register a steady expansion at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2025, according to a recent report by Persistence Market Research (PMR). In 2017, the market will account for revenues worth US$ 9,711.7 Mn; by 2025 it is estimated to reach nearly US$ 15,000 Mn.

Asia Pacific will Continue to be the Largest Market for Automotive Heat Shield

Asia Pacific (APAC) will continue to be the largest market for the automotive heat shield, with sales estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2025, in terms of volume. Various guidelines issued by the regulatory authorities have compelled the OEMs in developing products that are compatible with the present regulatory environment. Demand for lower carbon emissions by these regulations have increased the focus of manufacturers to minimize engine sizes by reducing the number of cylinders. In addition, increasing penetration of turbochargers equipped with heat shield into spark ignition and compression ignition engines has been witnessed, for maintaining the output power of these engines. The aforementioned factors are expected to drive growth of the automotive heat shield market in APAC.

However, the presence of a large number of tier II and tier III players in APAC are increasingly investing in new products and technologies which are unaffordable. This is anticipated to incur challenges for existing players and restrain them from adopting new technologies, which in turn will impede growth of the market in APAC.

Increasing Sales of High-Performance Cars to Drive Market Growth in Europe

In Europe, a growth of the automotive heat shield market has surged significantly, which is attributed to increasing sales of high-performance cars in both aftermarket and OEM. These high-performance cars require effective heat shield solutions for safety purpose. Automotive heat shields play a critical role in preventing heat generated by increasing power and speed of luxurious cars, and sports cars. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market in Europe. In terms of volume, Europe is expected to be the second largest market for the automotive heat shield, with sales pegged to reach nearly 400 Mn units by 2025-end.

Although single shell heat shield will remain preferred among products, sales of sandwich heat shield are expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the market, in terms of volume. In addition, sales of double shell heat shield will remain comparatively higher than sandwich heat shield. Based on material type, sales of non-metallic heat shield is expected to register 5.3% CAGR through 2025. Non-metallic heat shield will remain dominant in the market.

Automotive Heat Shields to Witness Largest Application in Engine Compartment of Automobiles

In terms of volume, automotive heat shields will witness largest application in engine compartment of automobiles, followed by exhaust system. However, sales of automotive heat shield in under chassis application will remain sluggish during the forecast period. By vehicle type, passenger cars will remain sought-after in the global automotive heat shield market, in terms of volume. In addition, sales of automotive heat shield in LCVs and HCVs will collectively account for 370 Mn units, the former being more lucrative than the latter.

OEM will continue to be the largest sales channel for automotive heat shield in the global market, with sales pegged to reach nearly 14,000 Mn units by 2025-end. However, sales of automotive heat shield in aftermarket will exhibit the highest CAGR through 2025.

