Automotive Integrated Drive Train Module Market Research Insights by 2027

Automotive Integrated Drive Train Modules: Introduction

The number of electric vehicles on roads, globally, exceeded 5.1 million in 2018. The number has been rising exponentially since 2013. Sales of electric vehicles increased by 68%, with Europe, China, and the U.S. accounting for 90% of the total electric vehicles sold. Shift of the auto industry toward electrification has prompted automakers to adopt products, such as integrated drive train module, to deliver optimal torque to the electric vehicle.

The integrated drive train module comprises transmission, electric motor, and power electronics placed in a single unit. The integrated drive train module has a compact structure and can be easily fitted in electric/ hybrid vehicles. Since the power electronics and electric motor are attached in the same unit, it enables manufacturers to explore different network structures for the powertrain.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Automotive Integrated Drive Train Module Market

Rise in sales of electric vehicles is estimated to drive the automotive integrated drive train module market as the internal combustion engine & conventional transmission in the drivetrain would be replaced by electric motor and 2 stage transmission. Countries across the world are revising their emission norms to lower vehicle emission. Automakers are compelled to adopt electric and hybrid vehicles in their product portfolio. Governments across the globe are encouraging sales of electric vehicles by offering monetary incentives and other benefits such as access to special lanes and speedy registrations. The global electrification trend is a key driver of the automotive integrated drive train market.

The battery used in an electric vehicle adds to the weight of the vehicle. Light weighting is of utmost importance in electric vehicles. The automotive integrated drive train module is compact in size and helps lower the weight of the drivetrain in the vehicle. Rising demand for light weighting solutions among automakers is estimated to drive the automotive integrated drive train market during the forecast period.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Electric vehicle segment to expand significantly during forecast period

Pure electric/ battery electric vehicles are anticipated to witness high demand, as they emit zero emission. Electric buses are being used in public transport across Europe, China, and North America. Other governments across the globe are also focused on the introduction of electric vehicles in public transport, which is anticipated to boost the automotive integrated drive train module market.

Passenger vehicle segment to hold leading market share

Lucrative government incentives have spurred the sales of electric vehicles used for personal transport. Decline in prices of lithium-ion battery has reduced the price of electric cars, which has further improved the sales of passenger vehicles.

OEM segment to hold leading market share

The OEM segment is estimated to hold a leading share, as the market is presently in the nascent stage. Rise in the number of on road electric vehicles is projected to boost the aftermarket segment in the near future.

Asia Pacific to lead global automotive integrated drive train module market

In terms of region, the global automotive integrated drive train module market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific leads the global automotive integrated drive train module market owing to the high volume production of electric vehicles in China. China has emerged as a global manufacturing hub not only for internal combustion vehicles but also for electric vehicles. Favorable government policies for ‘New Energy Vehicles’ and stringent norms on automakers to manufacture electric vehicles have led China to hold a key position in the global automotive integrated drive train module market

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in Automotive Integrated Drive Module Market, ask for a customized report

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer