Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market Key Manufacturer, Analysis and 2027 Forecasts for United States, Europe, Japan and China Markets

Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market is estimated to account US$ 3.22 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 8.70 Bn by 2027.

The automotive manufacturers worldwide are experiencing significant demand for vehicles ranging from passenger vehicles, lightweight commercial vehicles, and heavyweight commercial vehicles. Higher disposable income in the developed countries and increasing purchasing power capacity among the population in developing countries is significantly driving the advanced technological vehicles procurement.

The global automotive intelligent lighting market is majorly driven by rapid rise in sales of premium and luxury cars due to rising disposable incomes and continuous partnership of automotive OEMs with semiconductor manufacturers is capitalizing the market. However, the governments of different countries are investing heavily for the advancement of lighting system integrated with vehicles to provide better visibility during night time are projected to offer considerable opportunities to the players in the automotive intelligent lighting market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Automotive Lighting LLC HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Lumileds Holding B.V. OSRAM Continental GmbH Robert Bosch GmbH SL Corporation Tungsram Valeo SA Varroc Group

Developed internet infrastructure, advances in semiconductors technology, availability of high definition displays are all on a path to completely transform the automotive industry. Driver telematics, in-vehicle infotainment systems, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are already being rolled out in the market and are rapidly gaining widespread popularity. As far as the future of this industry is concerned, vehicle with Wi-F, vehicle-to-vehicle communications that would enable complete communication between cars on the road and exchange safety data such as traffic conditions, weather conditions and real-time location services , advanced infotainment systems and applications are anticipated to converge.

Whereas, the global automotive sector in the current market scenario is increasingly demanding integration of advanced technological solutions to for better visibility and safety of the driver. The market players are continuously concentrating on the advancement of automotive lighting capabilities. Therefore, automotive OEMs of today have laid strong emphasis on the integration of value-added products that add to the aesthetics of the car and differentiate their product from the rest.

The increasing investment towards procurement of automotive adaptive as well as ambient lighting intended for automotive modernization is driving the automotive intelligent lighting market. High disposable incomes of consumers increasing the propensity of consumers to spend on luxuries coupled with demand for efficient services are the major reasons behind the growing adoptions of automotive intelligent lighting solutions in North America. Performance specifications laid down by the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) for the headlamps have propelled the consumer interests for adaptive headlamps. Several automotive manufacturer are signing contract with lighting product providers to innovate and modernize their vehicle, which is a key boosting factor for automotive intelligent lighting market.

