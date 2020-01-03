Automotive Rear Window Blinds Market – Detailed Quantitative Analysis of Current Market Trends & Opportunities

Automotive Rear Window Blinds Market: Introduction

Rise in demand for in-vehicle comfort drives the automotive rear window blinds market. Government rules and standards put a restriction on tinting windows of vehicles, whereas no specific regulations or standards have been defined that ban use of curtains or blinds in a vehicle, provided that they do not obstruct driver’s vision while driving.

Vehicle owners choose car glass tinting, owing to personal preferences including privacy and security but such vehicles are often stopped by cops and are registered for violating the government rules and regulations for tinting

Asia Pacific to Hold Prominent Share in Global Automotive Rear Window Blinds Market

Key Drivers of Global Automotive Rear Window Blinds Market

Increase in need for rear window blinds can be attributed to rise in safety concern of infants or children occupying rear seats. Skin of infants and children is sensitive to change in temperature and environment conditions. While travelling on highways, vehicle windows are closed and therefore, the temperature inside raises. If the occupants of a vehicle are infant or children, the risk of them getting skin rashes or heatstroke owing to closed windows and rise in temperature increases. For instance, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), USA, in 2018, 53 children lost their lives due to heatstroke in cars. The aforementioned factors are driving vehicle owners to adopt window blinds which reduce the intensity and rate of increase of temperature in a vehicle cabin. This, in turn, is driving the automotive rear window blinds market.

For Exclusive Industry Insights from Experts? Request a [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74736

Sunrays enter inside a vehicle through windshield, window glasses, and rear windshields. UV rays which enter inside a vehicle cabin are a major cause of health concerns including the effect on visual acuity of occupants as a result of cataracts caused by excess light. Moreover, the excess amount of UV rays and the solar radiation, entering in a vehicle while it is parked, in motion, or stopped in traffic, may cause damage to vehicle interior by deteriorating the cabin components produced using plastic. Window blinds are increasingly being adopted in order to avoid the aforementioned disadvantages of solar radiations. This, in turn, propels the automotive rear window blinds market.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer