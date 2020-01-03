Automotive Springs and Struts Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

Automotive Springs and Struts: Introduction

Vehicle springs, also known as struts, are an integral part of a vehicle owing to a surge in the demand for comfort in vehicles. Automotive springs are connected to the vehicle chassis and help the vehicle tires maintain contact with the surface or road. Automotive springs maintain vehicle clearance with the help of the suspension plate.

A strut is a part of the suspension system and is specially designed to resist compression. It holds the body of a vehicle off the ground and without the struts the vehicle will fall on the ground. Struts are used in various suspension assemblies including coil spring suspension. They also provide steering stability with good handling, ensuring the comfort of the occupants.

Key drivers of global automotive springs and struts market

Need for comfort in each and every model/ variant of a vehicle is a key factor driving the market for automotive springs and struts. The suspension springs of a vehicle are made from steel and are usually painted or coated in order to prevent corrosion and damage due to moisture, rainwater, or constant exposure to harsh environment. Vehicle springs are subjected to constant pressure owing to the weight of the vehicle even while it’s stationary or being driven.

A properly functioning suspension system ensures that a vehicle would remain stable in various driving conditions and positions. Vehicle handling is affected either positively or negatively by suspension system in different ways, as it can minimize the vehicle’s roll and pitch and control the wheels’ angles. The suspension system can hamper the overall performance of the vehicle if it is not maintained properly. Therefore, instructions provided by automakers about vehicle loading and capacities should be followed in order to ensure long life of the vehicle suspension system.

Long life of automotive springs and struts to hamper global automotive springs and struts market

Automotive springs and struts are robust and made of steel. The average lifespan of a suspension system, in some cases, may be as long as life of a vehicle. Developments of road and infrastructure have led to an improvement in the quality of roads and a reduction in the stresses on the vehicle suspension system, which may be exerted due to uneven roads and terrain. Therefore, increased life of automotive springs and struts is likely to hamper the aftermarket for automotive springs and struts.

Passenger vehicle to account for significant share of global automotive springs and struts market

Increased preference for comfort & luxury and a rise in disposable income are attributed to a rise in preferences for self-owned vehicles. Penetration of sport utility vehicles in the passenger car segment is increasing owing to a rise in the demand for vehicles with larger cabins and storage spaces. Moreover, a reduction in interest rates have provided a significant boost to owning a vehicle. Therefore, the global automotive spring and strut market is expected to witness significant expansion due to an increase in number of passenger vehicles.

Asia Pacific and North America, together, to dominate global automotive springs and struts market

Improvement in road infrastructure, rise in disposable income, and expansion of urban areas in the developing countries including India, China, Malaysia, and Thailand in Asia Pacific are expected to boost the trend of owning a personal vehicle. This in turn is driving the demand for passenger vehicles and consequently, propelling the global automotive springs and struts market in the region.

Demand of passenger vehicles is increasing in North America due to a rise in penetration of SUVs and hatchbacks in the region. This, in turn, drives the global automotive springs and struts market.

Key players operating in global automotive springs and struts market:

The global automotive springs and struts market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive springs and struts market are:

ABB

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Mando Corp.

NHK SPRING Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

BENTELER International

Sogefi SpA

thyssenkrupp AG

Ride Control, LLC

KYB Americas Corporation

Stabilus GmbH.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

DRiV Incorporated (Tenneco Inc.)

Mubea Fahrwerksfedern GmbH

Unity Automotive

BWI Group

