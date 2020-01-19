Automotive Strut Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027

Strut forms an essential part of the suspension system in a vehicle. It is attached to the front wheels and is used to absorb road shock for a smooth riding experience. Strut assembly mainly consists of spring and shock absorbers. As the demand for luxury vehicles and enhanced driving experience is rising, the need for strut in cars is expanding. The high production of vehicles and increasing automotive sales create a favorable landscape for the players operating in the automotive strut market during the forecast period.

The automotive strut market is projected to experience high growth on account of an increase in the sale of electric vehicles and the demand for suspension systems in heavy commercial vehicles. Moreover, demand for comfort and safety is further expected to propel the market growth. However, high development and adoption costs may hamper the growth of the automotive strut market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the use of lightweight material is expected to showcase symbolic growth prospects for the automotive strut market in the coming years.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. KONI BV (ITT Inc) KYB Corporation Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Ride Control, LLC SUSPA GmbH Tenneco Inc. thyssenkrupp Bilstein GmbH VIEROL AG ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The global automotive strut market is segmented on the basis of material and vehicle type. Based on material, the market is segmented as aluminum, steel, and FRP. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive strut market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive strut market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive strut market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive strut market in these regions.

