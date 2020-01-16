/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

In automotive technology, satellite-based positioning technologies are used to connect telematics solutions via wireless connectivity that enables audio or visual data and drivers to various in-vehicle telematics applications. The automotive telematics market has witnessed a significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of connectivity solutions worldwide.

A telematics system offers multiple features such as driver’s emergencies such as roadside assistance, airbag, navigation, vehicle security notification, stolen vehicle tracking services and others. Hardware in telematics control unit consists of infamous “black box” module that integrates a phone, GPS receiver, digital signal processor and microphone for voice recognition. It also gathers diagnostic information from sensors

Get Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00021313

Key Players:

Masternaut Limited, TomTom Telematics B.V, Trimble Inc.,Omnitracs,VERIZON, I.D.Systems, Inc., Airbiquity Inc.,Harman International Industries, Inc., MiX Telematics, Teletrac Navman and CARTRACK

The key companies operating in the Automotive Telematics market along with their revenues, market size, key business strategy, key technology strategy, and recent developments is mentioned in the report. In addition to this, valuable

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer

Read more at Automotive Telematics Market by Level of Autonomy, Ship Type and Fuel Type Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030