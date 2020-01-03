Automotive Tinted Window Pane Market Insights by 2027

Automotive Tinted Window Panes: Introduction

Increased awareness about privacy and surge in the demand for escort vehicles are fueling the demand for automotive tinted window panes. People outside the vehicle are unable to view the interiors of the vehicle that is fitted with tinted window panes.

A translucent layer is coated on the window pane to make it tinted. The process of tinting window panes includes electro chromic glazing, dying of glass, and application of layer.

Key Drivers of Global Automotive Tinted Window Panes Market

Significant rise in preference for automotive tinted window panes is attributed to the rising demand of premium/ luxury vehicles in developed nations including Germany, the U. S., and the U. K.

Several consumers prefer tinted window panes to maintain privacy, which is driving the market.

Tinted window panes block up to 70% of UV rays, which helps maintain the environment in the vehicle cabin. Reduction of heat inside the vehicle cabin is likely to propel the tinted window panes market.

Smart Window/ Switchable Window to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Smart windows are windows coated with glazing whose light emission properties change on application of voltage, heat or light is applied on the window. Increasing penetration of smart/ switchable windows in premium vehicles is projected to drive the segment.

Moreover, increasing investment by private and public investors in technology startups that deal with switchable or smart windows is likely to boost the smart/ switchable windows segment during forecast period. For instance, in November 2018, Softbank Vision Fund invested US$ 1.1 billion in California-based startup, View, which specializes in tinted window panes.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Government Norms and Regulations to Hamper Market

Stringent norms related to tinted windows in several countries are likely to hamper the market. For instance, The Motor Vehicles Act 1988, India which says that the rear and front windshield should be 70% visible light transmission (VLT) and all side and other windows are restricted at 50% VLT. Furthermore, the Supreme Court of India, on 27 April 2012, ordered to remove all black films on window pane. Such norms by governments are estimated to hamper the market for tinted window panes.

In the U. S., norms vary according to state legislation. Each state has diverse window tinting regulations. In New Mexico, windows should be 20% VLT, some states including Alaska, Vermont, and Michigan have 70% VLT. Factory tinted window panes generally have 74% to 85% VLT.

Market in North America to Expand Significantly

Tinted window panes are mostly equipped in premium and luxury segment vehicles as per consumer requirement. Demand for tinted window panes is increasing from owners of premium and luxury car owners in the U. S. Moreover, several car buyers prefer tinted window panes after buying the vehicle in aftermarket segment. These factors are likely to drive the automotive tinted window panes market.

Several countries across the globe have enacted numerous norms and regulations related to tinted window panes. These norms are likely to restrain the automotive tinted window panes market in those countries. Stringency of norms for tinted window panes in the U. S. is minimal, which fuels the market in North America.

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

The global automotive tinted window panes market is highly fragmented with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 15% to 20% share of the market. Several key manufacturers of tinted window panes majorly operate in the aftermarket segment, which was responsible for the higher share held by other key player operating in the global market in 2018. A few key players operating in the global automotive tinted window panes market are:

American Glass Products

Asahi Glass

BSG

Central Glass Co., Ltd

Changjiang Glass

Corning

DowDuPont

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Guanghua Glass

Lihua Glass

NSG Group

Pittsburgh Glass Works (PGW)

Research Frontiers

Safelite

Saint-Gobain

Soliver

Taiwan Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in Automotive Tined Window Panes Market, ask for a customized report

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer