Automotive Valve Lifter Market Trends, Share, Scope, and Research Insights by 2027

Automotive Valve Lifter: Introduction

A valve lifter, also known as tappet, or cam follower, is a key component in an internal combustion engine. A valve lifter is located between valve lifting mechanism and camshaft lobe.

A valve lifter eliminates the need for mechanical clearance in the engine’s valve train. It also protects the engine valve from thermal expansion normally witnessed in an engine, which is caused due to high temperature generated in the combustion chamber.

Key Drivers of Global Automotive Valve Lifter Market

Demand for high performance engines and high power in automobiles is driving the market for automotive valve lifter. For instance, high performance vehicles, such as racing cars, that require the engine to deliver high power and performance, require a valve lifter with accurate timing, which ensures timely opening and closing of an engine valve. When a vale lifter is not functioning properly, the engine produces a knocking sound while starting. This indicates that either the engine oil needs to be replaced or valve lifter needs to be cleaned.

Government regulations and standards have mandated an increase in fuel efficiency of vehicles, which in turn is driving the global automotive valve lifter market. For instance, Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) regulations across the globe are prompting automakers to enhance fuel efficiency of their vehicles in the time frame proposed by government and regulatory authorities. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have set standards to improve fuel economy and reduce emission gases for passenger cars and light trucks for all new models from 2017. India has also adopted CAFÉ regulations since April 1, 2017 in order to reduce average corporate CO2 emission caused by two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger and commercial vehicles. Similar norms are being adopted in several countries including China to reduce fuel consumption in vehicles.

Roller tappets or roller valve lifters are gaining popularity among vehicle manufacturers owing to enhanced output performance and vehicle efficiency. Roller tappets can operate at high engine rpms ranging from 1500 to 2000. The only drawback being that roller tappets are expensive.

Rise in trends toward electrical vehicles to hamper global automotive valve lifter market

Popularity of electrical vehicles is rising, as they are emission-free and are expected to reduce carbon footprint owing to increasing adoption. Norway, Germany, and China are key consumers of electrical vehicles. Electric propulsion also eliminates the IC-engine in vehicles and hence, a rise in preference toward electrical vehicles is expected to hamper the global automotive valve lifter market.

Passenger vehicle segment to account for significant share of automotive valve lifter market

Increase in popularity of SUVs and hatchbacks in the Americas is driving the demand for SUVs and hatchbacks. Demand for premium sports cars is rising due to increasing standards of living and economic development in Europe and Americas. For instance, Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Audi A5 are a few of the models gaining popularity among consumers in Canada and the U.S.

Economic development in countries such as India, China, Vietnam, and South Korea has led to improved roads and infrastructure. This, in turn, has fueled the trends of owning a vehicle, resulting in an increase in number of passenger vehicles. Therefore, a rise in the number of passenger vehicles is propelling the automotive valve lifter market.

Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of global automotive valve lifter market

Countries in Asia Pacific are enacting stringent regulations in order to reduce air pollution and curb climate change. For instance, government regulations such as CAFÉ and pollution control norms in countries such as China, India, and Japan are driving the need for fuel efficient, high-performance vehicles in the region. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for valve lifter that increases the efficiency, power output, and performance of vehicle engine.

Key players operating in global automotive valve lifter market

The global automotive valve lifter market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive valve lifter market are:

Schaeffler

Rane Holdings Limited

Crower Cams & Equipment Co., Inc.

Shri Ram International

Wuxi Xizhou Machinery Co., Ltd.

SM Motorenteile GmbH

LUNATI (lunatipower.com.)

COMP Cams

SSV Technocrates

