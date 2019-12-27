Automotive Wheel Fatigue Testing Market Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2018-2028

Automotive Wheel Fatigue Testing Market Introduction

Automotive wheels are an integral part of a vehicle. Being subjected to high loads and pressure, the durability of automotive wheels must be checked periodically to ensure the safe operation of the vehicle. With the rotation of automotive wheels, the radial load on the automotive wheels becomes a cyclic load. The implications of radial fatigue load on automotive wheels necessitate automotive wheel fatigue testing to ensure the structural integrity of wheels. Thereby, automotive wheel fatigue testing is imperative for examining the strength as well as fatigue resistance of automotive wheels.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=4785

Various types of automotive fatigue testing equipment are used to perform different types of tests, such as the concerning fatigue test and the radial fatigue test. The concerning fatigue test is carried out to examine the structural performance of wheels, and radial fatigue test is carried out to simulate concerning under dynamic loads. Leading manufacturers in the automotive wheel fatigue testing market are introducing innovative testing equipment to suit specific testing requirements for different types of vehicles that need to be tested.

Automotive Wheel Fatigue Testing Market – Notable Developments

Smithers Rapra, TS TestingService GmbH, Leonardo, Kokusai, Independent Test Services, Alpine Metal Tech, Greening Inc, Creative Dynamics Engineering, and TSW Alloy Wheels are among the leading players in the automotive wheel fatigue testing market.

Smithers Rapra, a global leader in material testing and leading player in the automotive wheel fatigue testing market, recently announced the opening of new wheel testing capabilities at its Tire and Wheel Test Center in North America. According to its recent statement, the company has adopted new machinery with a machine load rating of 5,000 ft/lb that can test wheels up to 24”x13” in various types of automobiles, including Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), cars, and light trucks. After making heavy investments in tire testing capabilities at its tire and wheel testing lab in Suzhou, China, the company is aiming to attract its customers in the North American region by offering precisely controlled wheel testing capabilities to meet exact specifications in order to gain momentum in the global automotive wheel fatigue testing market.

Automotive Wheel Fatigue Testing Market Dynamics

Growing of Automotive Wheel Fatigue Testing Market Underpinned by Growing Awareness about Vehicle Safety

Increasing number of road accidents, mainly due to defect automotive components and poorly maintained vehicles, is making end-users more conscious about their vehicles’ operating condition. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2016, over 37 thousand people succumbed to injuries in road accidents in the U.S., which was an increase of nearly 5.6% over 2015. As vehicles defects remain a leading cause behind the road fatalities, not only in the U.S. but also across the world, the market for automotive wheel fatigue testing is expected to gain momentum.

The mounting number of road fatalities due to vehicle defects is triggering governmental organizations to take initiatives for spreading awareness about good vehicle maintenance practices. This is further contributing to the growth of the automotive wheel fatigue testing market. Leading market players are adopting innovative strategies to make end-users aware about following periodic maintenance cycles by carrying out automotive wheel fatigue testing to ensure the safety of the vehicle as well as occupants. This is expected to influence growth prospects of the automotive wheel fatigue testing market.

Automotive Wheel Fatigue Testing Market Players Adopt Strategies to Customize Fatigue Testing Equipment According to Applications

Leading players in the automotive wheel fatigue testing market are introducing innovative automotive wheel fatigue testing equipment to suit the specific requirements of end-use or applications. Manufacturers are introducing distinctive features of automotive wheel fatigue testing equipment for passenger cars than those used for trucks or buses. Market players are investing in R&D to offer appropriate features of automotive wheel fatigue testing machines for specific applications. Moreover, leading players are focusing on capturing lucrative opportunities in the sports car industry by launching automotive wheel fatigue testing equipment for motorsports. This is likely to emerge as a popular trend in the automotive wheel fatigue testing market in the coming future.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4785

Automotive Wheel Fatigue Testing Market Segmentation

Based on the types of equipment used in automotive wheel fatigue testing, the automotive wheel fatigue testing market is segmented into,

Automotive Wheel Cornering Fatigue Testing Equipment

Automotive Wheel Radial Fatigue Testing Equipment

Others

Based on its applications, the automotive wheel fatigue testing market is segmented into,

Military Vehicles

Bus and Trucks

Passenger Cars and Light Trucks

Based on distribution channels, the automotive wheel fatigue testing market is segmented into,

Distributors

Direct Sales

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer