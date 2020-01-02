Autonomous Train Technology Market Size 2019 Average Price by Manufacturers | Alstom S.A., ABB, Bombardier Transportation, CRRC Transportation, General Electric, Hitachi

Driverless trains unlike the traditional trains do not require any on board driver to monitor and operate the train functions. The operations are automated with the help highly powered sensors, enhanced camera systems and GPS. The working of all of the components is controlled with the help of a highly efficient computer system with machine learning (ML) capabilities.

The growth of the autonomous train technology market is driven by factors such as increase in allocation of budget for development of railways; rise in demand for secure, safer and efficient transport; and reduction in pollution & accidents. However, rise in possibilities of hacking the system and high cost of train automation restrict the market growth. On the contrary, improvement in railway infrastructure, particularly in developing countries and increase in freight transport through train are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012983272/sample

Key players profiled in the report include Alstom S.A., ABB, Bombardier Transportation, CRRC Transportation, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens AG. and Thales Group.

The report segments the autonomous train technology market on the basis of grade of automation (GoA), type, technology, component and region. Grade of Automation includes GoA 1, GoA 2, GoA 3, GoA 4. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into passenger train and freight train. Depending on component, it is categorized into camera, accelerometer, odometer, tachometer, radio set and others. By technology, it is fragmented into CBTC, ERTMS, ATC and PTC.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012983272/discount

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Autonomous Train Technology Market, Grade of Automation

Chapter 5: Global Autonomous Train Technology Market, By Type of Train

Chapter 6: Global Autonomous Train Technology Market, By Technology

Chapter 7: Autonomous Train Technology Market, By Component

Chapter 8: Global Autonomous Train Technology Market, By Region

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012983272/buy/5370

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer