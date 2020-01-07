Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market Share, Industry Analysis, Trends, Supply and Forecast 2019-2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024” the global baby diaper rash cream market size is expanding at a moderate pace. A baby diaper rash cream is an ointment that is used to prevent or treat skin infections among infants and toddlers caused by the frequent use of diapers. It contains clinically proven chemicals and vitamins, mineral oils and natural skin soothers, such as beeswax and aloe vera. These constituents help in forming a thick barrier between potential irritants and the baby’s skin. With rapid urbanization and inflating incomes, parents are nowadays increasingly opting diapers for their infants in circumstances where a toilet is unavailable. The frequent use of their or inflammatory skin reactions due to microbial infections, chemical allergies, prolonged wetness from feces and urine, friction irritation and plugged sweat glands. Owing to this, baby diaper rash creams are gaining preference worldwide to heal or relieve the rashes by curbing possible irritation.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/baby-diaper-rash-cream-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The increasing awareness among parents about the adverse effects of chemical ingredients used in rash creams have led them to shift toward natural baby products that are free from petrochemicals, artificial preservatives, parabens, phthalates, silicones and other synthetic additives. As a result, several leading companies are launching organic diaper rash creams infused with natural ingredients such as jojoba, sunflower seed, almond and calendula oils. These products not only contain distinctive antifungal and antibacterial qualities but also work in reconditioning and softening the skin of infants. Manufacturers are also engaged in research and development (R&D) activities and strategic partnerships to introduce innovative, safer products. Owing to these factors, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% during 2019-2024.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the gender, the market has been divided into female, male and unisex creams.

Based on the type, the market has been segregated into zinc oxide-based and zinc oxide free baby diaper rash creams.

The market has been bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist retailers, medical stores, online stores and others based on the distribution channel.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being Chicco (Artsana S.p.A.), Johnson & Johnson, Beiersdorf AG, Burt’s Bees. Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Mission Pharmacal Company, Weleda, NUK, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, Summer Laboratories, Inc., W.S. Badger Co. Inc., Bio Veda Action Research Company, Bepanthen (Bayer AG), Sudocrem (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.), Drapolene (GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals SA), Mustela (Laboratoires Expanscience), Cetaphil (Galderma Laboratories, LP) and Beiersdorf AG.

Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/baby-diaper-rash-cream-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer