Bag in Box Machine Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast

Bag in Box Machine Market: Introduction:

In modern times, the need for right design and structure of packaging is of up most importance, so as to protect the product and also provide convenience in product handling. Invention in cost efficient packaging machines has fueled the demand for one such packaging sub-segment that is the bag in box machine market. Basically, bag in box machine structure comprises of carton erector, filling bag and sealer. Traditionally, manual bag in box machine was used to pack plastic pouches, but with the availability of resources and technological advancement, the market is witnessing the supply of automatic and semi-automatic bag in box machines. Moreover, such machines provide the industrial user, the flexibility of producing customized bag in box.

One of the driving factors of the increasing growth in the bag in box machine is due to rise in demand for aseptic packaging in food and pharmaceutical industries. In the year 2016, aseptic packaging accounted for more than US $ 40 billion which is expected to have a year on year growth of 10% over the next half a decade, such factors are driving a huge chunk of demand for bag in box machine. Europe holds the dominant market share in the bag in box machine market which is further expected to dominate over the forecast period.

Bag in Box Machine Market – Market Dynamics:

Manufacturers of the bag in box machine are using component which is cost effective and ecofriendly which aids to increase the self-life of the product. Also, the invention of the aseptic bag in the box machine has rendered demand across pharmaceutical and food industry which provides contamination free from bacteria and viruses. In addition, automatic bag in box machine is tailored to meet the customized customer need which has created a robust growth in the regions of Europe and North America market.

On the flip side, the standard components used to manufacture bag in box machine are steel and aluminum, due to which regions such as North America and Europe have to incur a huge exporting cost to countries such as China, Japan, and India. On the other hand rising disposable income and growth in pharmaceutical and food industries in the regions of Asia- Pacific would likely create a significant increase in the bag in box machine market over the course of next half a decade. Overall the demand of bag in bag machine is expected to witness a stupendous CAGR growth over the projected period.

Request PDF Sample for New Trends and Future Scope for this Industry @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=25013

Bag in Box Machine Market – Market Segmentation:

Global bag in box machine market is segmented on the basis machine type, product type and end use type. On the basis of machine type global bag in box machine market is segmented into automatic, semi-automatic, manual. On the basis of product type, the global Bag in Box Machine Market is segmented into aseptic filling system, non-asceptic filling system. While aseptic filling system is further sub-segmented into compact filling system and pilot filling system. On the basis of end use type, the global bag in box machine market is segmented into pharmaceutical, personal care & healthcare, food & beverages, chemicals, household industry.

Bag in Box Machine Market – Regional Outlook:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Geographically, in terms of production the bag in box machine are manufactured in the regions of Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe. On the other hand the consumption is substantially dominated by the region of Europe followed by North America market. With rise in disposable income and the growth in pharmaceutical & food industry will surge growth of bag in box machine demand in the regions of Asia- Pacific and Latin America over the forecast period.

Global Bag in Box Machine Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global bag in box machine market include Liqui- Box, Sacmi Group, Sumrfit Kappa, Weigh Control System Pvt Ltd., DS Smith, ABCO Automation, Inc., TORR Industries, Technical help in Engineering & Marketing, Flexifill Ltd. Triangle Package Machinery Company, Recopak Machinery Pty. Ltd., Scholle IPN, Alfa Laval, IC Filling System.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer