Global Battery Electrolyte Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 | with Top Key Players Sumitomo Corporation, Toray, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company, Showa Denko, Pulead Technology Industry, DOW Chemical, BASF, Nei Corporation, Toda Kogyo Corp
A battery is a product that is able to stock electrical energy in the form of chemical energy and then convert into electricity whenever needed. It has three main components such as anode, cathode and electrolyte. The chemical electrolyte helps in the movement of electrical charge between cathode and anode. Electrolyte of a battery is composed of soluble salts, acids or other bases in liquid, gelled and or in dry formats which helps the battery to work. For instance, Lithium Technology Corporation launched largest lithium iron phosphate cell which fulfils the requirement of the plug in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) of the electrical vehicle (EV). In May 2018, Kibaran Resources Limited has updated its development program for supply of battery (spherical) graphite products for lithium-ion battery market. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2016, registrations for electric cars have hit a new record with over 750 thousand sales worldwide, with market share of 29.0%.
Moreover, Norway has achieved the most successful deployment of electric cars across the globe in terms of market share. It is followed by the Netherlands, with a 6.4% electric car market share and Sweden with 3.4%. The China, France and the United Kingdom all have electric car market shares close to 1.5%. The electric car market share of France, China and UK is around 1.5% Furthermore, in 2016, China was ,by far, the largest electric car market, accounting for more than 40.0% of the electric cars sold in the world and more than double the amount sold in the U.S. Thus with the increasing demand of EV and continuous advancement made by different manufacturers there would be excess in demand of Li-ion battery and hence will drive the battery electrolyte market in the forecasting period.
Market Analysis
The Global Battery Electrolyte Market is expected to reach USD 6.74 billion by 2025, from USD 3.53 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Download exclusive PDF sample [email protected] http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-battery-electrolyte-market
This Report Consists of –
• No of pages: 350, No of Figures: 60, No of Tables: 220
Global Battery Electrolyte Market, By Battery Type (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion, Nickel Metal, Others), By Electrolyte Type (Sodium Chloride, Nitric Acid, Sulphuric Acid, Others), By End User (Automotive, EVs, Portable Devices, Industrial, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Frequently Asked Questions?
• What will the market size be in 2025?
• What are the key factors driving the global market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key players in the market?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?
• What will be the growth rate in 2025?
• Which strategies are used by top players in the Global Battery Electrolyte Market?
For Customized Reports and Discounts, Mail us at on @ [email protected]
Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint: Global Battery Electrolyte Market
• Increased in the production of HEV, PHEV, and Electric Vehicle Battery (EV)
• Rising demand for Li-ion technology in renewable energy industry
• Increase in the demand for smart devices and other consumer electronics
• Strict attention for the safety requirement for batteries during operation
• Inadequate charging infrastructure
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1) Introduction
2) MARKET SEGMENTATION
3) Market Overview
• Drivers
• Restraints
• OPPORTUNITIES
• CHALLENGES
4) EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5) premium insights
6) Global Battery Electrolyte Market, by Battery Type
7) Global Battery Electrolyte Market, by Electrolyte Type
8) Global Battery Electrolyte Market, by End User
9) Global Battery Electrolyte Market, by geography
• Overview
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• south America
• Middle East and Africa
10) Global Battery Electrolyte Market, Competitive Analysis
11) company profiles
Get Detailed TOC @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-battery-electrolyte-market
Market Segmentation: Global Battery Electrolyte Market
By Battery type
• Lead-acid
• Liquid electrolyte
• Gel electrolyte
• Lithium-ion
• Liquid electrolyte
• Solid electrolyte
• Nickel Metal
• Others
By Electrolyte Type
• Sodium
• Chloride
• Nitric Acid
• Sulphuric Acid
• Sodium Acetate
• Chloric acid
• Others
By End Users
• Automotive
• Electric Vehicle Battery (EVs)
• Portable Devices
• Industrial
• Residential
• Grid storage
• Transportation
• Others
By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape
The global battery electrolyte market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of battery electrolyte market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Inquiry before Buying @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-battery-electrolyte-market
Top Competitors of Market
The key players operating in the global battery electrolyte market are
• Toray
• Umicore
• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
• POSCO
• Hitachi Chemical
The other players in the market are Sumitomo Corporation, Toray, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company, Showa Denko, Pulead Technology Industry, DOW Chemical, BASF, Nei Corporation, Toda Kogyo Corp, Nexeon Limited, Toda Kogyo Corp, Nichia Corporation, Sustainable Enterprises Media, Inc., Ube Industries, Nexeon Limited, Pulead Technology Industry, Asahi Kasei Corporation, ENTEK, NEI Corporation., Kureha Corporation, Johnson Matthey and many more.
Related Report:
Global Botanical Extracts Market: Global Botanical Extracts Market accounted for USD 3.92 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Visit Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-battery-electrolyte-market/
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: [email protected]
This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer