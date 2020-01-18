Beer Market 2019-2027 Overview, Demand Status of Key Players, New Business Plans, Upcoming Strategies and Forecast 2027

Beer is the most popular alcoholic drink consumed globally. It is mainly composed of 4% to 6% liquor, and the primary elements include lager incorporate water, starch source, yeast, and flavors. Most of the beer products are sold in glass jars and metal cans. Beer reduces the danger of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Conversely, over-consumption of beer leads to liver damage and sicknesses. Globally, Europe is the second biggest beer manufacturer.

The beer market is driven by an increase in consumer preferences for beer over other alcoholic beverages and rise in disposable income in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific. Moreover, the development of flavored beer products by the companies operating in the market further propels the growth of the market. Presently, beer markets are opening up with an end goal to target more clients. Nevertheless, the beer industry offers numerous growth opportunities in the near future, owing to the introduction of naturally sweetened and non-alcoholic beer. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw material and higher excise duties and taxations on imported of the beer are the major factors hindering the growth of the market.

Key Players: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. (ABD), Anheuser-Busch InBev, ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, Birra Menabrea, BITBURGER BRAUGRUPPE GMBH, Budweiser Budvar, N.C., Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Chimay Brewery, Heineken N.V., Radeberger Exportbierbrauerei GmbH

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global beer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The beer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

