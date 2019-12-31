Beverage Packaging Market: Current and Historical Survey by Industry Size, Share, Growth, and Trends

In recent years, the global beverage packaging market has experienced a steady development. This development of the beverage packaging market is primarily attributed to the growing demand for small packs and flexible pouches. Some of the key benefits of using beverage packaging is that it provides sealing, protection against moisture, retains aroma, cover against heath, and enhances strength. The global beverage sector includes ready to drink beverages such as non-alcoholic as well as alcoholic beverages. There are several types of beverage packaging. Some of the important components and materials include labels, glass closures, rigid metal, paper and boards, flexible plastics, and rigid plastics among others. These types of packaging may also include cartons, pouches, bottles, cans, and other types of packaging.

Some of the key developments in the global beverage packaging market are given below:

In August 2019, Amcor Inc. announced that the company has adapted its cutting edge design technology for the development of the first polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles. These bottles will be used for packaging pasteurized beer in Brazil. The company has designed customized 600 milliliter containers for the beverage producer New Age Bebidas, Leme Sao Paulo.

In January 2019, Amcor Inc. announced that the company has launched a new capsule design for making wine opening easier. This new type of packaging will preserve the time-honoring traditions that are imperative for discriminating aficionados. The packaging is called EASYPEEL. The company is trying to target the wine loving community who consume the beverage on a regular basis. With EASYPEEL, the opening process of the wine bottle quiet easy.

Crown Holdings Inc. have recently announced the launch of Reveal temperature sensitive ink. These inks offer brand owners with an opportunity to increase the engagement with the consumers. The beverage packaging product is manufactured in partnership with Chronic Technologies Inc.

Global Beverage Packaging Market: Overview

The global beverage packaging market may have risen steadily over the years, owing to the demand for flexible pouches and small packs. Beverage packaging benefits in enhancing strength, heat insulation, aroma retention, barrier against moisture, and sealing. Beverage industry encompasses ready-to-drink such as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Apart from this, beverage industry also provides energy and sport drinks, flavored water, vitamin water, vegetable juice, milk, aerated drinks, and flavored tea and coffee. Beverage packaging industries are adopting advanced systems to maintain nutritional content of beverages as well as ensures maximum security.

Global Beverage Packaging Market: Key Drivers

Increasing demand for premium products, rising consumption of beverages, and growing demand for sustainable and convenient packaging are projected to be driving the global beverage packaging market. The global beverage packaging market is foretold to witness decent growth due to the enormous demand for functional drinks. Growing middle-class population, rapid urbanization, and increasing lifestyle changes are also expected to propel expansion in the global beverage packaging market. Beverage packaging help to extend shelf-life of products through utilizing several intelligent systems such as oxygen scavengers, moisture absorbers, antimicrobial agents, and antioxidants. This packaging system also facilitates easier processing and consumption of the beverage.

Growing consumption of bottled water, increasing demand for carbonated soft drinks, and rising demand for bio based alternatives are believed to be fueling the global beverage packaging market. Choosing plastic bottles over glass benefits the manufacturers in speeding up transportation and reducing packaging costs. Growing health awareness along with the concern towards environmental sustainability is expected to give a thrust in the global beverage packaging market. A trend in dynamically changing lifestyles, rising emphasis on innovative manufacturing designs, and growing demand for single-serve water packaging system might be responsible to boost the global beverage packaging market.

Global Beverage Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is foreseen to rank higher among other regions in the global beverage packaging market in terms of growing population. Increasing consumption of beverages, and advantages of using plastic packaging such as easy disposal, container variety and light weightiness could be responsible to push the growth of the global beverage packaging market in the region. Other prominent regions in the global beverage packaging market are North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Beverage Packaging Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global beverage packaging market marks the presence of top players such as Bemis Company, Alcoa Corporation, Crown Holdings, Amcor ltd, and Sonoco Products Company. Players may take to different business tactics for making their presence strong in the global beverage packaging market.

