Bicycle Wheels Market Trends, Opportunity, Challenge and Restraints 2025

Los Angeles, United State- The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Bicycle Wheels Market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bicycle Wheels market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Major Key Manufacturers of Bicycle Wheels Market are: Shimano (JP), Campagnolo (Italy), Zipp (US), Knight Composites (US), DT Swiss (Switzerland), Prime Components (UK), Mavic (France), FFWD Wheels (Netherlands), Pro Lite (Taiwan), Miche (Italy), Industry Nine (US), Forza Cirrus (Belgium), Rolf Prima (US), Sensa Supra (Netherlands), Halo Wheels (UK), Hunt Bike Wheels (UK), Yishun Bike (CN), Ambrosio (Italy), Williams Cycling (US), ROL Wheels (US), Easton Cycling (US), Cero Wheels (UK), Boyd Cycling (US), Woven (Canada),

Market Segmentation:

The report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bicycle Wheels market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bicycle Wheels market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Global Bicycle Wheels Market by Type Segments: Alloy Wheels, Carbon Wheels,

Global Bicycle Wheels Market by Application Segments: Road Bike, Mountain Bike, Gravel/Cyclo-cross Bike, Track Bike, Others,

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Bicycle Wheels Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Bicycle Wheels Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Highlights of the Report:

The report offers a broad understanding of the customer behavior and growth patterns of the global Bicycle Wheels market The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects pertaining to the global Bicycle Wheels market The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming products and related innovations in the global Bicycle Wheels market The report provides details about the key strategic initiatives adopted by the key players functioning in the global Bicycle Wheels market The authors of the report have scrutinized the segments considering their profitability, market demand, sales revenue, production, and growth potential In the geographical analysis, the report examines the current market developments in various regions and countries

Table of Contents

1 Bicycle Wheels Market Overview

1.1 Bicycle Wheels Product Overview

1.2 Bicycle Wheels Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Alloy Wheels

1.2.2 Carbon Wheels

1.3 Global Bicycle Wheels Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Bicycle Wheels Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Bicycle Wheels Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Bicycle Wheels Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Bicycle Wheels Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Bicycle Wheels Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Bicycle Wheels Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Bicycle Wheels Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Bicycle Wheels Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Bicycle Wheels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Bicycle Wheels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bicycle Wheels Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Bicycle Wheels Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Bicycle Wheels Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Shimano (JP)

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Bicycle Wheels Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Shimano (JP) Bicycle Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Campagnolo (Italy)

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Bicycle Wheels Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Campagnolo (Italy) Bicycle Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Zipp (US)

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Bicycle Wheels Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Zipp (US) Bicycle Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Knight Composites (US)

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Bicycle Wheels Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Knight Composites (US) Bicycle Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 DT Swiss (Switzerland)

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Bicycle Wheels Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 DT Swiss (Switzerland) Bicycle Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Prime Components (UK)

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Bicycle Wheels Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Prime Components (UK) Bicycle Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Mavic (France)

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Bicycle Wheels Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Mavic (France) Bicycle Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 FFWD Wheels (Netherlands)

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Bicycle Wheels Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 FFWD Wheels (Netherlands) Bicycle Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Pro Lite (Taiwan)

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Bicycle Wheels Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Pro Lite (Taiwan) Bicycle Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Miche (Italy)

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Bicycle Wheels Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Miche (Italy) Bicycle Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Industry Nine (US)

3.12 Forza Cirrus (Belgium)

3.13 Rolf Prima (US)

3.14 Sensa Supra (Netherlands)

3.15 Halo Wheels (UK)

3.16 Hunt Bike Wheels (UK)

3.17 Yishun Bike (CN)

3.18 Ambrosio (Italy)

3.19 Williams Cycling (US)

3.20 ROL Wheels (US)

3.21 Easton Cycling (US)

3.22 Cero Wheels (UK)

3.23 Boyd Cycling (US)

3.24 Woven (Canada)

4 Bicycle Wheels Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bicycle Wheels Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Bicycle Wheels Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Bicycle Wheels Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Bicycle Wheels Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Bicycle Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Bicycle Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Bicycle Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Bicycle Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Bicycle Wheels Application/End Users

5.1 Bicycle Wheels Segment by Application

5.1.1 Road Bike

5.1.2 Mountain Bike

5.1.3 Gravel/Cyclo-cross Bike

5.1.4 Track Bike

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Global Bicycle Wheels Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Bicycle Wheels Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Bicycle Wheels Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Bicycle Wheels Market Forecast

6.1 Global Bicycle Wheels Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Bicycle Wheels Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Bicycle Wheels Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Bicycle Wheels Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Bicycle Wheels Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Bicycle Wheels Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Wheels Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Bicycle Wheels Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Wheels Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Bicycle Wheels Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Bicycle Wheels Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Alloy Wheels Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Carbon Wheels Gowth Forecast

6.4 Bicycle Wheels Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Bicycle Wheels Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Bicycle Wheels Forecast in Road Bike

6.4.3 Global Bicycle Wheels Forecast in Mountain Bike

7 Bicycle Wheels Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Bicycle Wheels Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Bicycle Wheels Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

