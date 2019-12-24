Biggest Innovations in Healthcare Analytics Market to Access Global Industry Players like Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst, IBM, Inovalon

Technological advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Cloud Computing and others have transformed the way industries perform their business. Healthcare is among one of those industries which are slowly adopting to new way of operations or digitization. Availability of Big Data in healthcare, has led to requirement for analytics and increasing in funding are the factors for growth in healthcare analytics market.

Scope of the Report:

The “Global Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global healthcare IT market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of healthcare analytics market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment model, application and geography. The global healthcare analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global healthcare analytics market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as predictive analysis, prescriptive analysis and descriptive analysis. On the basis of deployment model, the global healthcare analytics market is segmented into on-premises and on- demand. Based on application, the market is segmented as clinical analytics, financial analytics, operational and administrative analytics and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.The report analyzes factors affecting healthcare analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the healthcare analytics market in these regions. The reports cover key developments in the healthcare analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from healthcare analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for healthcare analytics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the healthcare analytics market The report also includes the profiles of key healthcare analytics market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Allscripts

Cerner Corporation.

Health Catalyst

IBM

Inovalon

McKesson Corporation

MEDEANALYTICS, INC.

Optum, Inc.

Oracle

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

