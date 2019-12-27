Biodegradable Plastics Market is Growing at a Highest CAGR 14.5% by 2027 – API S.p.A., BASF SE, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Green Dot Bioplastics, Novamont S.p.A., Kingfa Sci. & Tech

The global biodegradable plastic market accounted for US$ 2,989.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,086.2 Mn by 2027.

Under the application segment, the packaging and bags segment accounted for the largest share in the global biodegradable plastic market. Packaging products made from biodegradable plastics are mainly used in the packaging of fresh food, bakery goods, water and juice bottles, dried snacks and candies, and meat trays. Biodegradable plastics are also used as coatings for beverages cups, and films and card stock. These are used in both rigid and flexible packaging. The replacement of conventional plastics by biodegradable plastics in food packaging entities, such as boxes, wraps, cups, and plates, is gaining momentum, which is projected to support the growth of the biodegradable plastics market over the forecast period.

The exclusive report on Biodegradable Plastics Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a universal view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across global regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information of the market backed by the primary interview of KOLs and SME’s. This model negates any drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used is used to estimate the Biodegradable Plastics Market size and forecasts till 2027.

API S.p.A.

BASF SE

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Green Dot Bioplastics

Novamont S.p.A.

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

GuangDong Huazhilu Biological Material Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Plantic Technologies Limited

Total Corbion PLA

The global Biodegradable Plastics Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

New product development, and strategy and business planning strategy were observed as the most adopted strategies in global Biodegradable Plastic market. Few of the recent developments in the global Biodegradable Plastic market are listed below:

2019: Total Corbion PLA opened its bio plastics plant in Rayong, Thailand. It has the production capacity of 75,000 tons/year.

2018: Sealed Air Corporation signed an agreement with Kuraray Group (Parent company of Plantic Technologies Limited), to start offering packaged food items in Canada, Mexico, and U.S. The packaging food items were made up of bio degradable plastic materials of Plantic Technologies Limited.

2017: Green Dot Bioplastics produced its new biodegradable plastics, namely Terratek BD 2114, which was specially developed for the making of plantable pots.

