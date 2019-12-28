/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

Mark Cuban has been accused of trying to use his power to turn the community from Bitcoin. Some well-known cryptocurrency entity personalities believe that the tycoon stakeholder has some stake in overpowering the cost of the first digital bills.

The allegations come after a video in which Cuban argues that ‘Bitcoin is nothing more than a collectible,’ just like a baseball postcard or even smooth art. He departed on to add that cryptocurrency lack essential value, and one could not enjoy it for its aesthetic features as one might do on an exchange card.

Another skepticism he raises about Bitcoin is it is too baffling for the average being. This is, however, sarcastic because it is precisely the kind of dose people used against the internet its early times, disagreeing that email would never catch on because the user knowledge was still difficult. Cuban, of course, made the most of its wealth from the sale of Broadcast.com to Yahoo.

The investor, according to Forbes showed up in the anti-Bitcoin clip

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer

Read more at Bitcoin industry angered by anti-cryptocurrency propaganda of Mark Cuban