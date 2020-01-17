Black Cumin Seed Oil Market – Global Food and Beverages Trends Transforming the Market

Black cumin seed oil, which also goes by the name of black seed, Nigella sativa and Kalonji is native to southeastern Asia and North America. With a taste and aroma reminiscent of black pepper, onions and oregano, the black cumin seed oil has gained acknowledgement for use in Indian or Middle Eastern cuisine, such as curries, soups, vegetables and meat dishes for a peppery flavor. Additionally, the black cumin seed oil has manifold characteristics pertaining to health and wellness such as anti-bacterial, analgesic, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antiviral, anti-hypertensive, insulin sensitizing and others. The various components present in the black cumin seed oil which are responsible for its diverse applications are primarily Thymoquinone, Thymohydroquinone, and Thymol amongst several other micro-components such as myristic acid, palmitic acid, stearic acid, palmitoleic acid, oleic acid, linoleic acid, arachidonic acid, proteins and vitamins B1, B2,B3, calcium, folate, iron, copper, zinc and phosphorous. The black cumin seed oil is anticipated to expand at a considerate CAGR during the forecast period.

Segmentation:-

Black cumin seed oil market is segmented on the basis of form which includes oil as well as encapsulated soft-gel capsules. The soft-shelled capsules are gaining relatively more traction associated to the black cumin seed oil market on the backdrop of consumer convenience.

Black cumin seed oil market is segmented on the basis of application which includes cosmetics & personal care, dietary supplements, and culinary. Amongst these applications, the dietary supplement segment is anticipated to flourish with a healthy CAGR owing to its manifold utilizations gradually receiving the attention of consumers for instance the ability of black cumin seed oil to counter tumor effects of cancer, treating type 1 and 2 diabetes, improve digestion, inducing weight loss, strengthening hair follicles, benefiting the skin and even helping to heal scars, and fighting infections most importantly MRSA.

Black cumin seed oil market is segmented on the basis of the end use which includes retail and industrial. The retail segment is further sub-segmented as distribution channel which includes online stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialized drug stores, and convenience stores.

Global market drivers and restraints:-

The black cumin seed oil is gaining widespread popularity on the backdrop of its manifold advantages offered by the same. Some of the properties of black cumin seed oil which are primarily driving the black cumin seed oil market are its potential use to alleviate asthma, allergies, and other respiratory issues, that balance the immune system, reduce cancer tumor, induce anti-inflammatory properties for encephalomyelitis, colitis, peritonitis, oedama, and arthritis through suppression of the inflammatory mediators prostaglandins and leukotriens, fight microbes including bacteria, viruses, helminths, and fungus, aid digestion and decrease gas, bloating and stomach pain, to treat skin problems like eczema and psoriasis, promote healthy cholesterol levels, normalizes blood pressure, Inhibits Candida and fungus growth. The restraints of black cumin seed oil market are relatively few however are potential to affect the market and include the weak penetration in the market owing to the lack of awareness amongst the population regarding the product and selection of potential alternatives. Also, a few cases have been reported owing to the side-effects of black cumin seed oil for instance the onset of contact dermatitis, hypotension, and other allergic reactions.

Regional Outlook:-

The South Asian countries such as India, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and others lead as the top exporters as well as manufacturers of the black cumin seed oil market followed by North America and Europe. Most imports have been witnessed by the countries like U.S, Germany, U.K, China, Saudi Arabia, France, and others. Asia will remain as a potential market attributing to the growing economies of India and China. Furthermore, great potential in the black cumin seed oil market can be attributed to its diverse uses.

Major Key players:-

Some of the major key who are driving the myrtle essential oil market globally are The Blessed Seed, Z-Company, Hab Shifa, Amazing Nutrition, Organika Health Products Inc., Complete Organics and the like.

