Blood Group Typing Market 2025 Major Key Players – Grifols, S. A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Beckman Coulter, Inc

Global Blood Group Typing Market, By Technique (PCR-Based, Microarray Techniques, Assay-Based Techniques, Massively Parallel Sequencing, Other Techniques), Test Type (Antibody Screening, HLA Typing, ABO Blood Tests, Cross-Matching Tests, Antigen Typing), End Users (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Blood Banks, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Some of the major players operating in global blood group typing market are Immucor, Inc., QUOTIENT, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, DAY Medical SA, DIAGAST, Novacyt Group, Agena Bioscience, Inc., BAG Health Care GmbH., and AXO Science, Grifols, S. A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Rapid Labs Ltd, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and are among others.

The Global Blood Group Typing Market is expected to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2025, from USD 1.95 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Blood group typing is a method to match the blood group. Blood group typing provides, safely donate the blood and receive the transfusion of blood. Blood group typing is performed by a substance Rh factor on the surface of red blood cells. Blood group typing used in pregnancy, blood transfusion or organ transplant and blood donation.

In 2017, free blood group typing program was launch in the Philippines. In this program easily identify potential blood donor in the times of disease outbreak and this program name was “Type ng Bayan” which was organized by the departments of health government along with DU30 cabinet spouses association.

According to the Statista in 2017 the value of blood group typing market around USD 260 million in the U.S. As per the American Red Cross in 2017, approximately 21 million blood component was transfused in the U.S.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing utilization of blood group typing in forensic science.

A Requirement for grouping of the blood in pregnancy.

Increase in blood donation.

Stringent government regulations hinder the growth of the market.

Urgent requirement of blood group typing in haemolytic disease cases.

The global blood group typing market is segmented based on technique, test type, end user and geographical segments.

Based on technique, the market is segmented into PCR-based and microarray techniques, assay-based techniques, massively parallel sequencing, other techniques

Based on test type, the market is segmented into antibody screening, HLA typing, ABO blood tests, cross-matching tests, antigen typing.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, blood banks, other end users.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2017, Grifols was acquired Hologic’s. In this acquisition company unit engaged in research, development, manufacture of assay, instrument based on NAT (Nucleic Acid Testing) technology for transfusion and transplantation screening.

In 2014, Carlyle Group has completely acquired Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. for approximately USD 4 billion. By this acquisition company invested in R&D for medical diagnostic product and services in all over world.

The global blood group typing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of blood group typing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

