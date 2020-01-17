Boeing Releases Statement Disagreeing With NASA OIG Report

Boeing, one of the partners in the Commercial Crew Program, has lashed back at the Office of Inspector General concerning a recently released report on the program. NASA launched the CPP to shift its dependence on the Russian crewed spacecraft Soyuz to commercial companies for space travel, having retired its fleet of crew spaceships in 2011.

Boeing and SpaceX had been selected to take part in the program in September 2014. For the program, Boeing and SpaceX received $4.3 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively, and are expected to provide crew transport to and from the ISS tor six missions each.

According to estimates in the report, NASA would be required to pay Boeing $90 million for a seat in the Starliner while a seat in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon is expected to cost $55 million, $30 million less than the current budget for a seat in the Soyuz. In a statement released by Boeing Vice Chairman Jim Chilton, the figure in the OIG report, one they strongly disagree with, is a gross overestimate.

In the statement, Chilton, who is also the company’s General Manager, took issue with the report’s concern on the readiness of the CST-100 Starliner. He says that everyone in the team is actively involved in maintaining safety, quality, and integrity of the program and clarified that Boeing is committed to producing only the best and safest crew shuttle for NASA.

Chilton’s statement was part of excellent official communication from Boeing published by Boeing on November 18. The argument maintains that the Starliner’s cost per seat is significantly less than the estimation of the OIG because NASA will also use the ship to transport cargo to the ISS. Under the contract, both the Starliner and the Crew Dragon will carry four astronauts in comparison to their capacity of seven.

The statement also backed NASA’s decision to award them more money for the contract. Contrary to the report, Boeing argued that the higher award is justified because Starliner was designed from the ground up while SpaceX built upon its Crew Dragon cargo capsule, which has already been on several missions to the ISS since 2012.

Both companies are finalizing their spacecraft for the contract. SpaceX has already had a flight to the ISS in March on the uncrewed Demo-1 mission and is at the moment planning for the critical in-flight abort test. Boeing is scheduled to perform an uncrewed test flight on December 17.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer