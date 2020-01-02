Bone Allografts Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2027

Bone Allografts Market – Introduction

Bone allografts are being widely used in dentistry. The preparation and processing for safe use and effective graft material needs an experience clinicians who can handle and place the allografts in the right position. Antigenicity and risk of disease transmission from donor to recipient are major concerns associated with the materials. Bone allografts are also utilized in other kind of surgery involving bone from minor defects to major bone loss after tumor resection. Bone allografts have been employed as a natural substitute to repair skeletal defects. They are an attractive alternative to bone autografts, as their supply is less limited as the allografts allow structural restoration of the skeleton, and their surfaces support bone formation. The principle involved in successful bone grafts include osteoconduction, osteoinduction, and osteogenesis.

Usage of bone allografts has evolved in the last few decades. These devices provide the ability to create more bone volume, both in horizontal and vertical directions, making primary stability possible for patients. Increase in incidence of dental problems and rise in adoption of grafts for surgery are projected to increase the preference of physicians to treat patients with bone allografts. Moreover, technological progress in the design of bone allografts and development of multifunctional tools in handling allografts for better positioning are paving the way for early diagnosis and treatment of dental & skeletal problems.

Bone Allografts Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global bone allografts market include Biomatlante, Stryker, Ortho Solutions Inc., Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen, Depuy Synthes, and Cook Medical.

Stryker Corporation

Established in 1941, Protek Devices LP is located in the Kalamazoo, U.S. Stryker Corporation offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for primary, revision knee, and partial hip anthroplasty. The company’s implants are designed to provide surgeons with multiple options to treat patients with osteoarthritis.

Stryker Corporation’s product portfolio includes implants utilized in joint replacement and trauma surgeries, surgical equipment and neurosurgical, neurovascular, and spinal devices as well as other medical devices employed in diverse medical specialties.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Established in 1927, Zimmer Biomet Holdings is located in Warsaw, U.S. The company develops, produces, and distributes a wide range of joint replacement products and surgical solutions that cater to health care institutions across the globe.

Zimmer Biomet recorded net sales of US$ 6.0 Bn in 2015, reflecting 35% constant currency revenue. The merger of Zimmer and Biomet is likely to further enhance and diversify the company’s offerings to provide a diverse portfolio of solutions for musculoskeletal health.

Bone Allografts Market Dynamics

High prevalence of osteoporosis and dental problems driving demand for bone allografts

High prevalence of osteoporosis and dental problems is a major factor driving the global bone allografts market. Increase in incidence of periodontal diseases among young adults, rise in demand for orthopedic bone allografts and casting materials, especially among the geriatric population, are other factors that are anticipated to propel the global market.

Increasing number of revision arthroplasties procedures among geriatric population driving the bone allografts market

The number of revision arthroplasties carried out in the geriatric population is increasing. The newer trend of minimally-invasive surgery, particularly in the spine where the need for bone grafts or substitutes is increasing rapidly, is likely to drive the demand for bone allografts in the near future.

According to the World Health Organization, the global population aged 85 years and above is estimated to increase by 351% in the next 40 years. According to Springer Nature’s Osteoporosis International, around 158 million people aged 50 years and above are prone to developing bone fractures. The research further stated that bone fractures could double by 2040. These factors are likely to drive the bone allografts market in the near future.

High inflammation and infection rate after surgery restraining bone allografts market

Inflammation resulting in chronic complications after dental surgery carried out by using bone allografts is a key factor hampering the bone allografts market. However, companies are focusing on the development of new bone allografts that provide less complication or inflammation owing to the rising demand for bone allografts among consumers. Moreover, experience clinicians or surgeons should be prescribed for orthopedic surgeries using bone allografts, as misplacing the allografts and high volume of allograft can lead to patient inflammation rate or death. This is also likely to restrain the adoption of bone allografts for orthopedic surgery.

