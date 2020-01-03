Brain Mapping Instruments Market Growth Analysis up to 2027

Brain Mapping Instruments Market: Introduction

Brain mapping is an integral part of contemporary neurosurgery. Brain mapping provides essential information of the structure and function of a human brain.Brain mapping instruments identify abnormalities such as tumors, seizures, and physical injuries to the brain such as concussion. Eloquent regions of the cortex such as motor, somatosensory, Wernicke’s, and Broca are mapped either preoperatively or intraoperative using brain mapping instruments. Significant technological advancements in brain mapping instruments is projected to boost the growth of the global brain mapping instruments market. Extensive adoption of non-invasive techniques such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and magnetoencephalography is anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period, as these techniques can perform multiple neuroimaging tests with minimal discomfort to patient.

Key Drivers of Global Brain Mapping Instruments Market

The global brain mapping instruments market is likely to be driven by increase in the geriatric population. Rise in the size and proportion of population aged 65 and above increases the prevalence of Alzheimer’s or dementia. Hence, rise in prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases is anticipated to drive the global brain mapping instruments market during the forecast period. According to Alzheimer’s Association estimates, population aged 65 and older in the U.S. is likely to increase from 55 million in 2019 to 88 million by 2050 Increase in research activity in brain research drives demand for modern research methods such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). Moreover, different instruments are used for brain research to acquire comprehensive understanding. This in turn contributes to the growth of the global brain mapping instruments market.

Rise in trend of rental contract agreement among manufacturers fuels the growth of the global brain mapping instruments market during the forecast period. According to rental contract agreement, end-users pay certain amount per brain mapping performed using brain mapping instruments installed free of cost by manufacturers. This helps low budget hospital and diagnostic labs to adopt advanced technology in brain mapping instruments without the need for capital investment.

North America to Capture Significant Share of Global Brain Mapping Instruments Market

North America was the leading market for brain mapping instruments in 2018, driven by rise in adoption of technologically advanced devices for brain mapping. Moreover, rise in prevalence of neurological disorders in the geriatric population is expected to propel the market during the forecast period. Favorable reimbursement policies of the U.S. Government for these instruments is anticipated to augment the market in the region during the forecast period.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 5.8 million people in the U.S. are suffering from Alzheimer’s dementia

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for brain mapping instruments during the forecast period due to improving health care infrastructure. Rise in the number of diagnostic centers is likely to fuel the growth of the global brain mapping instruments market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in Global Brain Mapping Instruments Market

Major players in the global brain mapping instruments market are:

General Electric Company Koninklijke Philips N.V. Siemens Natus Medical Incorporated Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. Medtronic



