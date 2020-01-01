Breezecoin (BRZE) gains rising trajectory defying the recent bitcoin fall 

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

Recently the markets of bitcoin and altcoin do have experience in a downtrend in their prices in the market. However, as the year 2019 ends, Breezecoin (BRZE) token has continuously defended its place regardless of the earlier mentioned downtrend of both the bitcoin and altcoin. When we look at the second half of the year 2019 as well, Breezecoin token has seen a cosmic gain in price and when it comes to its worth. It is a plus considering during this second half of the year, and a steady fall has accompanied the crypto market. After the brace of that tear of over 13 thousand dollars by BTC.

Breezecoin token resumes its uptrend with a record high of $0.47 as the period of writing this section. The uptrend has been shocking too many investors and analysts. They are still looking for the answer as to why the breezecoin token did not experience a downtrend. Instead, it has recorded decent gains in the past few months, which is a remarkable thing

