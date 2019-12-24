Bronchiectasis Market Widespread Research And Fundamental Study To 2025

Bronchiectasis is a chronic and life-threatening disease, wherein parts of airways of lungs are permanently enlarged. This condition damages the bronchial tubes of lungs permanently and also widens, and thickens them. Inflammation and infection in the bronchi leads to this condition. The severity of bronchiectasis symptoms may vary widely.

The most common symptom of bronchiectasis is breathlessness i.e., difficulty in breathing or feeling short of breath, frequent chest infections, and coughing that regularly brings up phlegm (sputum). Bronchiectasis is also called non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis due to the similar symptoms among people who have cystic fibrosis.

Bronchiectasis is a condition in which the airways are inflamed and scarred with thick mucus, also known as sputum or phlegm. The airways become broadened and unable to clear themselves appropriately. This condition leads to building of mucus in between airways and which have high chances to acquiring bacterial infection. Therefore, it is essential to diagnose and treat chest infection. Having severe lung infection such as pneumonia, tuberculosis in the past, inflammatory bowel disease, immune system deficiencies, and other such illness are linked to bronchiectasis. Bronchiectasis can also develop in patients suffering from asthma and COPD. It is a form of COPD which also consists of chronic bronchitis and emphysema. Bronchiectasis may also be congenital or acquired. Congenital bronchiectasis can be caused due to cystic fibrosis, Kartagener syndrome, Young’s syndrome, and Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency. Acquired bronchiectasis is caused due to recurrent infection, alcohol, and drug abuse, tuberculosis, inflammatory bowel disease, etc.

Due to various symptoms, patients may have to undergo several tests such as chest X-ray, sputum test, blood test, and computerized tomography (CT) scan which allows a more detailed look into lungs, and lung function test. Many health care professionals also suggest bronchoscopy, which helps to look inside the airways through a narrow tube with camera inserted via mouth or nose into the lungs. During bronchoscopy, a small piece of tissue or cells can be removed for testing. This is known as biopsy.

The bronchiectasis market has been segmented based on drug type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug type, the bronchiectasis market has been segmented into antibiotics, inhaled steroids, bronchodilator, combination drug (bronchodilator + inhaled corticosteroid), and others. Other treatments for bronchiectasis include vaccinations, embolization, and physiotherapy. Most common physiotherapies practiced for bronchiectasis are clearing sputum from lungs, and techniques and exercises to overcome breathlessness, which is one of the major symptoms of bronchiectasis.

Based on distribution channel, the bronchiectasis market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and e-commerce. Hospital pharmacies emerged as the leading segment, attributed to the large demand as all the medical diagnostics and treatments for respiratory diseases are carried out in hospitals and most of the drugs prescribed by doctors are sold in hospital pharmacies. Retail pharmacies is the second largest segment, followed by drug stores and e-commerce.

In terms of region, the global bronchiectasis market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the market due to high health awareness and technological advancement in the region. Europe held the second largest share of the bronchiectasis market due to rising research and development.

However, Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to offer significant opportunities in the bronchiectasis market due to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases in the low and middle-income countries in these regions. Increasing population, high demand for low cost drugs, and growing awareness about respiratory diseases are likely to drive the bronchiectasis market in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Key players in the bronchiectasis market are Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.

