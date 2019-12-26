Bulk Storage Silos Market Trends & Leading Players by 2024

Bulk storage silos is a flexible and rigid package, made up of conductive material and regular steel, designed for storing of various diverse bulk materials in the form of pellets, granules, grit and many other products. Bulk storage silos are specifically manufactured and designed by requirements of customers, which is a purely custom-made invention. Bulk storage silos are used for household applications as a container for wooden pellets in chemical industries, farming, food industry, building industry and pharmaceutical industries.

The flexible silos are made from a durable and reliable special coated materials that are supported at constant intervals through form-frames. Additionally, to the flexible material, they can also be equipped with pneumatic activators to improve the product flow, resulting in higher accuracy and even quicker dosing. The stainless steel silos feature rounded internal corners for less residue and enhanced product flow, therefore reducing the contamination risk.

As compared to stainless steel cylindrical storage silos, the flexible storage silos offer up to 25% more capacity, and also up to 100% increased dosing size. This flexible design not only improves sterility since it certifies that minimal residue is left behind in the silos, but are also cheaper to transport and install. Hence, flexible silos prove to be ideal for poor flow characteristics, compressible and cohesive materials, which further helps in ensuring consistent weighing and avoid production loss. Generally, silo bags are composed of three to five layers of plastic material shaped like a 235 microns thick tubes.

Bulk Storage Silos Market: Dynamics

In most of the economies, grains are considered as the important staple foods. Though they are produced on a regular basis, and there is only one production in a year in many places, which itself may subject to failure. This means to feed the world’s population, the global production of wheat, maize, rice, and sorghum must be detained in storage for periods changing from one month up to more than a year. Therefore, storage of grains inhabits an important place in the developing and developed economies, which in turn, influencing the usage of bulk storage silos shortly.

Robust growth in food grain industry, increasing consumption of wheat, maize and rice products in the developed economies is intensifying the bulk storage silos market across the world. Furthermore, in the entire agriculture chain, the bulk storage silos has provided a powerful storage and logistics tool, facilitating the steady growth of grain production. Hence, agriculture is expected to expand with no limits, and that storage of grains is determined by the revolution of bulk storage grains.

