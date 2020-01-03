Global Bulletproof Glass Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | with Top Key Players AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Apogee Enterprises, Inc, Taiwan Glass Ind, GUANGDONG GOLDEN GLASS TECHNOLIGIES LTD, AGP America S.A
This bulletproof glass market research report is valuable for purchasers of the bulletproof glass market report to pick up an unmistakable perspective on the significant development and consequent market technique. The granular data in the market will help screen future productivity and settle on significant choices for development. With this gathered information, clients had the option to evaluate qualities, shortcomings, prospects and hazards to the assembling development of the market over the estimated years i.e. 2019-2026. In addition, it gives an outline of the bulletproof glass market information and key brands.
Bulletproof glass market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.60 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.91 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for luxury car is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Bulletproof glass which is also known as ballistic glass, transparent armor, and bullet-resistant glass is a transparent material that is made from using different laminated glasses in which one is hard and another is soft. They are usually made of materials such as thermoplastics, acrylics, polycarbonates, glass-clad polycarbonate and conventional tempered glass. They are widely used in residential construction, commercial facilities, financial institutions and transaction products.
Segmentation: Global Bulletproof Glass Market
· By End- User
o Automotive
o Military
o Construction
o Banking & Finance
o Others
· By Application
o Defence & VIP Vehicles
o Government & Law Enforcement
o Cash-In-Transit Vehicles
o Commercial Buildings
o ATM Booths & Teller Stations
o Others
· By Security Levels
o Security Levels
· Security Level – 1
· Security Level – 2
· Security Level – 3
· Security Level 4-8
o Standard Protection Levels
· By Materials
o Thermoplastics
o Acrylics
o Polycarbonates
o Glass-Clad Polycarbonate
o Conventional Tempered Glass
· By Geography
o North America
· US.
· Canada
· Mexico
o South America
· Brazil
· Argentina
· Rest of South America
o Europe
· Germany
· France
· United Kingdom
· Italy
· Spain
· Russia
· Turkey
· Belgium
· Netherlands
· Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
· Japan
· China
· South Korea
· India
· Australia
· Singapore
· Malaysia
· Indonesia
· Thailand
· Philippines
· Rest of Asia-Pacific
o Middle East and Africa
· South Africa
· Egypt
· Saudi Arabia
· United Arab Emirates
· Israel
· Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
· In February 2019, Saint- Gobain announced that they are going to invest ₹1,200 crore at Sriperumubudur manufacturing complex so that they can launch their advanced magnetron coater and glass solutions lines. This new advanced glass solution will make new products such as fire safety glass and bullet- proof glass
· In February 2017, Al Heya Special Glass Factory announced the launch of their first bullet proof glass which is strong enough to tolerate 40 calibres round fired from a range of 10 metres. The main aim is to start manufacturing in the Middle East. This new glass is blast resistant and their production capacity is two hundred and forty thousand sq.m. per year
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in bulletproof glass market are AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Apogee Enterprises, Inc, Taiwan Glass Ind, GUANGDONG GOLDEN GLASS TECHNOLIGIES LTD, AGP America S.A, GUARDIAN GLASS., SCHOTT AG, Consolidated Glass Holdings, Inc., Binswanger Glass, Smartglass International Limited, Armassglass, ESG, Fuyao North America Incorporated, Jeet & Jeet Glass and Chemical Private Limited.
Market Drivers:
· Rising crimes incidents is driving the growth of this market
· Increasing demand for luxury car among consumer is driving the market
Market Restraints:
· High cost of the bulletproof glass is the major factor restraining the market
· Legal issues related to the manufacturing of bulletproof glass are restraining the growth of this market.
Global bulletproof glass market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bulletproof glass market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Insights in the report:
· Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
· Key Market players involved in this industry
· Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
· Competitive analysis of the key players involved
