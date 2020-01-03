Butadiene Rubber Market 2020 Growth Analysis by 2025: Highest Demand Generated by Tire Manufacturing, Footwear, Polymer Modification, Adhesives | Kumho Petrochemical, Versalis, JSR, Sibur & Lanxess

The market for butadiene is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Rapidly growing automotive production is expected to drive the market. Butadiene is majorly used in the production of styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) and polybutadiene rubber (PBR), which is used to produce tires and plastic materials. Developing downstream market in Asia-Pacific is one of the drivers boosting the market growth. However, hazardous effects caused by butadiene is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied

The second main type of synthetic rubber is butadiene rubber produced by butadiene polymerization. Rising demand for the butadiene rubber in the automotive industry is one of the major growth factors that drives the global butadiene rubber industry.

Rising demand in the automotive industry is the main factor that drives the global butadiene (BR) market. The main end-user industry for butadiene rubber is the automotive industry. The automotive industry in the market of butadiene rubber contributes to a large amount of share on the basis of utilization. It is used for the production of tires. Approximately 60% of the butadiene production goes into the sidewalls and treads.

India and China account for high production of automobile every year. This will upsurge the acceptance of butadiene rubber in the Asia Pacific. Butadiene rubber (BR) market is anticipated to develop in the regions over the forecast period because of the cost-effective labor in the developing countries involving China.

Increasing requirement for sustainability is another factor motivating the expansion of renewable chemicals like bio-based feedstock, used for the production of rubber. Moreover, unlimited supply of natural rubber and raw materials of petroleum is also fueling the demand for renewable bio-based feedstock for production of synthetic material of rubber. Increasing demand for bio-based feedstock is the key factor that is predicted to help in increasing the growth of the butadiene rubber market in the coming years. Manufacturers are concentrating on improving the manufacturing of raw-materials by having collaboration with the industrial firms of biotech.

Richard Kramer, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Good Tyre & Rubber Company said: “The tire industry is growing, healthy and provides attractive opportunities to grow with profit”. “Our strategy is designed to take advantage of key industry factors which involves a transition to increasingly complex, large-rim diameter tires and the growing effect of customers in all phases of tire buying process”.

Global Butadiene rubber market is segmented on the basis of application, product, and geography. In terms of application, butadiene rubber market is divided into the tire, wire insulation compounds, footwear, sporting goods, tape, and others. Tire segment holds the maximum number of shares of the butadiene rubber market. On the basis of product, butadiene rubber (BR) market is divided into trans-butadiene and cis-butadiene.

Geographically, regions focusing on the development of global butadiene rubber market are the Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is leading the butadiene rubber market. The Asia Pacific holds about 60% of revenues, followed by Western Europe and North America. South Korea, Japan, and India are the regions contributing to the growth of butadiene rubber market share.

Key players involved in increasing the global butadiene rubber market are Kumho Petrochemical, Versalis, JSR, Sibur and Lanxess.

Key Segments in the “Global Butadiene Rubber market” are-

By Application

Tire

Wire Insulation Compounds

Footwear

Sporting Goods

Tape

Others

By Products

Trans-butadiene

Cis-butadiene

By Regions

Asia Pacific

America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

