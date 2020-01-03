Butyl Acetate Market 2020-2025 Overview by Type/Application, Size, Share Global Industry Status & Prospect, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers & Forecast Research Report

This report basically aims to estimate the global market of butyl acetate for 2014 and to project its expected demand till 2020. This market research study provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global butyl acetate market. We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopaedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the global butyl acetate market. The primary sources–experts from related industries and suppliers–have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of the global butyl acetate market.

Butyl acetate functions as raw material in manufacturing of glue, beautifying and covering. There are several isomers created for butyl acetate like tert-butyl acetate, isobutyl acetate and sec-butyl acetate. These are used as solvent in the manufacturing of textiles, plastics, fake leathers, extracting medicines & oils, artificial essences & fragrances in the butyl acetate market. The global butyl acetate market experienced a substantial growth in past years, by increasing the demand in the Asia Pacific region. Facilities for the production of the compound concentrated in Europe and North America, serves as the main region for export. Middle East is estimated to hold the largest market share in the butyl acetate market on the basis of excessive efforts by government attracting several chemical and petrochemical industries.

Growth in the usage of automotive paints and water-based coatings are the main factors that drive the growth of butyl acetate market in the coming years. In addition, increasing demand for presence of butyl acetate in adhesives and cosmetic products accelerating the growth of the global butyl acetate market. Growing health concerns regarding the threats of using butyl acetate may hinder the growth of global butyl acetate market. Developing R&D initiatives towards developing the products like tert-butyl acetate as alternative to volatile organic compounds are anticipated to offer new opportunities for increasing the global butyl acetate market demand.

Investment in medical tourism is increasing and allocation of budget for safety and health are leading towards the disturbing innovations in emerging countries like Brazil and India. In the medical sector, butyl acetate is largely used as extraction agent for manufacturing and solvent for pharmaceutical products. In APAC, pharmaceutical manufacturers are concentrating on identifying and expanding their strategies for introducing high-quality products.

Global butyl acetate market is divided into application, product type and region. Based on application, butyl acetate market is divided into adhesive & cosmetic industry, food & beverage industry, automotive industry and much more. On the basis of product type, market is divided into industry grade, laboratory grade and more.

Geographically, regions involved in the growth of global butyl acetate market demand are Asia Pacific (Japan, Southeast Asia, China, India and Australia), North America (Mexico, United States and Canada), Europe (UK, Spain, Benelux, Germany, Italy, France and Russia), Latin America (Colombia, Argentina and Brazil) and Middle East & Africa. In the past years, Asia Pacific held the largest butyl acetate market share. Europe is expected to experience a slow growth as many of the manufacturers are changing their focus towards Asia Pacific. Moreover, value for butyl acetate from the areas in Rest of World is propelled to increase, by wide investments in Saudi Arabia for starting the manufacturing facilities for butyl acetate. Government of Saudi Arabia have designed policies for attracting the large scale companies in country.

Key players involved in increasing the global butyl acetate market demand are Celanese Corporation, Thermo Fischer Sceintific, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF and Yip’s Chemical Holdings.

Key Segments in the “Global Butyl Acetate Market” are-

By Application market is segmented into:

Adhesive & cosmetic industry

Food & beverage industry

Automotive industry

Others

By Product Type market is segmented into:

Industry grade

Laboratory grade

Others

By Regions market is segmented into:

Asia Pacific

Japan

Southeast Asia

China

India

Australia

North America

Mexico

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Spain

Benelux

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

Latin America

Colombia

Argentina

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

