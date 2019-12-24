Calcium Chloride Market Breakdown, Development And New Market Opportunities & Forecasts

According to the findings of Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global calcium chloride market presents a fragmented and a highly competitive landscape experiencingsteady growth. Emerging countries are likely to attract investment by major players, on back of their plans to expand their production units there. In developed markets, several prominent players are striving hard to manage a consistent supply of raw materials. Most chemical producers are expected to focus on backward integration strategies.

Occidental Chemical Corporation, TangShanSanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., WeifangTaize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd., and Nedmag Industries are some of the noteworthy names that operate in the global Calcium Chloride market.

Transparency Market Research conducted a new study on global calcium chloride market. According to the study,the global calcium chloride marketis likely toexpand steadily at 4.4% CAGR between 2018 and 2026. The market is expected to reach worth of US$2.4 bn by 2026-end.

Increased Demand for Shale Gas to Drive Market Demand

Of all the regions analyzed for the purpose of study of global calcium chloride market, North America is likely to dominate the global market with substantial sharein terms of both volume and value. The U.S. comprised the major share of the calcium chloride market in North America in 2017. The regional market is likely to be stimulated by rising demand for shale gas. Calcium chloride finds use in maintaining and establishing oil and gas wells. It helps well fluidsincrease density, ensuresnecessary consistency, andstabilizes formations of shale.Calcium chloride as a completion fluid seals displaces drilling mud and well casings. Concisely, calcium chloride is used in various applications for existing or new wells to strengthen production and improve efficiency.

The other major factors that arefuelling the demand for calcium chloride market in North Americacompriseinclude its use as deicer. Extremeweather conditions during winter in North America add impetus to the applicationof calcium chloride in removal of snow, as it is an idealdeicer. Highway agencies in North America dump nearly 15 million tones of calcium chloride salt on highways to provide proper grip and traction for tires of vehicles against the ice on the highway.

Accelerated Demand from the Food Packaging Industry Triggers Market Growth

Recent approval of anhydrous calcium chloride by the FDA for food packaging is likely to spell growth for global calcium chloride market. It ensures that the dry conditions in food packaging is maintained, which is vital for different food products and its delivery logistics. In addition to that, emerging trends likewidespread presence of fast food chains and increasing trend of eating out are fuellingexpansion of the food and beverage industry, which, in turn, benefits the global calcium chloride market.

Wastewater treatment is a vital concern for many industrial sectors. Lack of proper wastewater treatment not only leads to wastage, and also causes major liabilities for manufacturers. When dissolved with wastewater, byproducts from the calcium chloride market are capable of reacting with numerous impurities, which convert them into insoluble salts. These impurities generally comprise sulfates, phosphates, silicates, fluorides, and heavy metals. In addition to that, this wastewater treatment method is generally a cost-effective option for end-use industries.

Calcium chloride products also find use in agriculture for wastewater treatment. Progress in technology hasallowed manufacturers to carry on these operations indoors resulting in more savings. The augmented demand for wastewater treatment has fuelled growth of the global calcium chloride market over the period of assessment.

