Calcium Formate Market Investigation Reveals Contribution By Major Companies During The Assessment Period

In terms of revenue, the global calcium formate market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 4% from 2019 to 2027.

The demand for calcium formate is projected to be significant as an alternative for prophylactic antibiotics in animal diets in the near future, with the approaching ban on the use of prophylactic antibiotics in animal feed. Calcium formate is used to limit the proliferation of pathogenic bacteria in the animal gut, which can impair feedstock digestion.

The concrete-setting accelerators application segment of the global calcium formate market is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 4%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2027. The global cement & concrete industry is likely to witness significant demand for accelerating admixtures in the near future. Accelerating admixtures are added to concrete, either to increase the rate of early development of strength, or to shorten the setting time, or for both purposes.

Volatility in the prices of formic acid and other raw materials is likely to hamper the global calcium formate market in the next few years.

China was a major market for calcium formate in 2018. Calcium formate is estimated to witness significant demand from the construction industry in China between 2019 and 2027, for use in various applications such as ceramic tile adhesives, cement-based plaster mortar, repair mortar, waterproof mortar, thermal mortar, and wear-resistant ground and putty.

Key Drivers and Restraints of the Global Calcium Formate Market:

The global animal feed industry has been witnessing significant growth over the last few years. Global animal feed production increased from 954.2 million metric tons in 2012 to 1,103 million metric tons in 2018. Factors such as increase in the population of livestock and rise in the awareness about feed quality are likely to drive the demand for calcium formate for use as a feed additive, during the forecast period.

According to the United Nations (UN) Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the number of cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants in Asia is estimated to rise by 30% by 2030. Increase in the pace of urbanization is estimated to augment construction and infrastructure development activities in Asia during the forecast period.

As per statistics by the U.S. Geological Survey, global cement production has risen substantially over the last decade. For instance, cement production in India surged to about 297 million tons in 2018 from 230 million tons in 2011.

Calcium formate is a soluble organic salt and it is extensively used in the construction industry as a low-cost and effective concrete and cement accelerator, as well as a tile adhesive. However, the market may face a significant threat of substitutes in the near future, as a variety of other soluble organic and inorganic salts are available to be used to accelerate setting and/or hardening of cement.

Both Industrial and Feed Grade Calcium Formate to Witness Significant Growth

Among the grades, the industrial grade segment accounted for more than 50% of the market share in 2018, owing to the high demand for industrial-grade calcium formate for use in applications such as concrete-setting accelerators, tile additives, and leather tanning. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period also, owing to the growth of the global construction industry and increase in the demand for industrial-grade calcium formate in the global leather industry.

Efficiency of digestion among pigs and poultry depends upon the indigenous microorganism flora of their gastrointestinal tract. Calcium formate is an organic acid salt that can be suitably used in pig diet and poultry diet as an alternative for prophylactic antibiotics. It acts as a preservative in the feed and also has an acidifying effect on the gastrointestinal tract, which promotes health of the animal gut. The feed grade segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 4% between 2019 and 2027.

Demand for Concrete-setting Accelerators to Rise

Calcium formate serves as a setting accelerator for cement-bound building materials. It is primarily used in concrete and dry mortar systems. Accelerating admixtures affect the rate of reaction between cement and water, increasing the hydration rate. The concrete-setting accelerators segment of the global calcium formate market is likely to constitute over 30% of the calcium formate market share by 2027.

Due to corrosion issues associated with chloride-based accelerators, non-chloride accelerators, such as calcium formate, witness high demand. However, calcium formate may face the threat of substitution in the construction industry from sodium thiocyanate, calcium nitrate, triethanolamine, and calcium nitrite. These are a few other non-chlorides that can be employed to accelerate concrete setting.

Asia Pacific Expected to be a Highly Lucrative Region in the Global Calcium Formate Market

Asia Pacific held more than 60% share of the global calcium formate market in 2018. A positive outlook for construction and leather processing industries in the region is likely to drive the calcium formate market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Shift of the livestock industry in Asia Pacific from being an unorganized sector toward an organized one is also expected to boost the demand for calcium formate in the region, for use as a feed additive, during the forecast period.

The calcium formate market in India is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 4%, in terms of value, from 2019 to 2027. Upward trends in the construction industry and ongoing infrastructure development are likely to be key factors driving the calcium formate market in the country during the forecast period.

Calcium Formate Market: Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers operating in the global calcium formate market are Perstorp Holding AB, GEO Specialty Chemicals, LANXESS, Krishna Chemicals, ZIBO RUIBAO CHEMICAL CO.LTD., and Henan Botai Chemical Building Materials Co., Ltd.

The possibility of forward integration by raw material manufacturers is high. Several formic acid manufacturers are engaged in the production of calcium formate.

The market was highly competitive in 2018, with the presence of several small- and medium-scale manufacturers. The global calcium formate market was oversupplied in 2018, especially due to excessive production capacities of China-based manufacturers, with comparatively lower rates of utilization.

