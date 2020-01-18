Calcium Sulfate Market Breakdown, Development And New Market Opportunities & Forecasts

Calcium sulfate is a white and odorless powder, abundantly available in nature. The global calcium sulfate market can be segmented based on form, application, and region. Based on form, the calcium sulfate market can be classified into anhydrous, dihydrate, and hemihydrate. Physical properties of the three forms differ marginally from each other, while chemical properties remain the same. Anhydrous and dihydrate forms occur naturally in the form of minerals such as angelite, anhydrite, muriacite, gypsum (CaSO4.2H2O), and karstenite (CaSO4). Anhydrous and hemihydrate are fine white odorless powders or crystalline solids, whereas dihydrate occurs either as powder or white lumps. Dihydrate and hemihydrate forms can be converted into the anhydrous form by heating. Anhydrous calcium sulfate is insoluble in water, while dihydrate and hemihydrate are slightly soluble in water. The widely used form of calcium sulfate is dihydrate or gypsum, which is an important raw material in the construction industry. It is used as specialized plaster for walls, production of Portland cement, mortars, and cement blocks. The anhydrous form is also employed in a large number of practical applications such as manufacture of cement, and as filler in paper production. When used as filler in paper, anhydrous calcium sulfate enhances the quality of paper and makes it brighter, firmer, and easier to draw, write, and print on. The hemihydrate form is used in the production of Plaster of Paris (POP), which has a number of applications in construction of arts and crafts projects, such as ceramics, masks and pottery. It is also employed in the production of plaster casts, which are used to set broken bones. The hemihydrate form is also used in the manufacture of building materials such as stucco, division panels, drywall, plaster board, ceiling tablets, and wall plaster. The dihydrate segment accounts for the major share of the market due to its wide application in construction and building materials.

In terms of application, the calcium sulfate market can be segregated into construction and building materials, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, agriculture and animal feed, health & personal care, and others. Calcium sulfate is used in the production of cement, floor screeds, and ceramics in the construction and building materials segment. Calcium sulfate is used as pH regulator, yeast agent, hardness regulator, texture and flavor enhancer, nutritional supplement, etc. in foods.

Calcium sulfate dihydrate is used as coagulating and stabilizing agent, thickener, and acidity regulator in beverages. Calcium sulfate is employed as binder in wet granulation and as filler in tablets made by direct compression in pharmaceuticals. It is used as bulking agent, abrasive, and opacifying agent in health & personal care segment. Calcium sulfate is used as nutritional supplement in agriculture and animal feed. The construction and building materials segment constitutes significant share of the calcium sulfate market due to the global increase in construction activities.

Based on region, the calcium sulfate market can be divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for large share of the calcium sulfate market due to the high presence of calcium sulfate reserves in the region. However, the calcium sulfate market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a fast pace during the forecast owing to the increase in usage of calcium sulfate for construction activities in the region.

Key players operating in sodium sulfate market are USG Corporation, American Gypsum, Knauf, National Gypsum, Armstrong World Industries, Etex Group, Saint-Gobain Group, Volma, LafargeHolcim, ACG Materials, Matanat A, Yoshino, GGI, Aytas Alci A.S, Gipsopolimer, Omid Semnan Gypsum, Diamond K Gypsum Company, Jonoub Gypsum, Al Watania Gypsum, BNBM Group, Shuanghua Gypsum, and Hubei Longyuan Gypsumy.

