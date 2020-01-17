California Utility reporting savings for ratepayers by giving renewable energy 

MCE, a Californian utility, recently released a report that stated the main ideas on climatic action development across the four countries receiving its services. Some local governments such as Marin, Napa, and Contra Costa and Solano countries are among those countries that have entirely switched to renewable energy services. Many countries have shown interest in rooftop solar and electric vehicle incentive programs of MCE. This particular program has drawn several customers to the field.

MCE was the first Community Choice Aggregation program in California. It took its roots in California since 2010. This program aimed at giving out survives to the customers, for example, developing solutions to changes in climate. The program also offered its customers services to projects of renewable energy and programs on energy innovation, solar, and vehicles. Since the start of this project, there has been a lot of improvements and success in major. The owners of MCE are aiming to expand their efforts towards the services of the project on its customers.

A recent report states that all the towns and county governments in the service area of MCE have taken a step ahead by responding to climatic changes around that region. The members of MCE have decided to enroll their electric accounts in Deep Green, which is located in the service area of MCE. The report further stated that the communities are buying electricity that is free of carbon. The customers are used to carbon-free, for example, in their public buildings, lighting on streets, and offering civic services. 100% of it comes from sources of solar and wind stations situated in California.

The MCE programs are very affordable for everyone around the region. This has shifted the people in that region from relying on other sources of energy that have a significant threat to the climate and contributing largely on wildfires. Elizabeth Patterson, mayor of Benicia and a Board Member of MCE proudly welcome Solano County to be part of the initiative. The program services their users with clean and affordable prices of electric appliances. The source of that electricity has a carbon-free record of accomplishment and comes from a local agency.

The current updates from MCE include;

A) The MCE plans to put a charging system that will be available to the public. This charging came as an idea of EPA.

B) MCE has increased the number of electric vehicle charging stations as compared to other gas stations.

c) MCE gave out investments that supported 12 renewable projects around the areas of MCE.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer