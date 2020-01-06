Cancer Cachexia Market to Reach an Opportunity of US$2.51 Bn by 2025

Current and ongoing clinical trials in oncology have shed light on multifactorial pathogenicity of the syndrome cancer cachexia. Understanding the mechanism of cancer cachexia has become imperative for the understanding of prognostic factors for cancer. Biopharmaceuticals seeking stronghold in the global cancer cachexia market have adopted strategies that accelerate time-to-market of novel pharmaceutical agents, observes analysts at Transparency Market Research.

Top Players Adopt Strategies for Testing Multidisciplinary Combination Therapies

Leading players are entering into partnerships and mergers with, and acquisitions of organizations engaging in clinical trials. These strategies underpin the development of new multidisciplinary combination therapies, thereby aiding them to consolidate their shares.

In an increasingly competitive market, companies that vie for sizable shares in the cancer cachexia market include Novartis, Merck & Co. Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Aphios Corp., Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., and Aeterna Zentaris.

Advancing Oncology Care Reflects Well on North America Market

Among the various regions, the pipeline of pharmacologic agents is ripe in North America. The North America cancer cachexia market is expected to be at the forefront by 2025. Large part of the growth impetus comes from advancing paradigm of care for cancer patients. Further, the prevalence of cachexia in Japan and Europe will make these key cancer cachexia markets in the not-so-distant future.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a PDF sample here

In recent years, product pipeline for the wasting syndrome has strengthened in North America and Europe, thus imparting momentum to the cancer cachexia market. This is bolstered mainly by presence of pipeline drugs in phase 3 clinical trial.

Developing regions, notably Asia Pacific, have vast pool of patients with cancer. This is a robust factor underpinning research into understanding the etiology of underlying cancer cachexia. Of marked significance is understanding of myostatin/activin pathways, paving way for new avenues in the global cancer cachexia market.

Rich Drug Pipeline of Multiple Pharmacologic Agents boosts Market

The cancer cachexia market stood at US$1.63 bn and is projected to garner a CAGR of 4.90% from 2017 to 2025. By the end of this assessment period, opportunities in the market will climb to US$2.51 bn. The growth of the global cancer cachexia market is fueled by vast research on using multiple agents for treating metabolic abnormalities in cachexia. Development of these multiple pharmacologic agents will further gather steam on the back of regulatory landscape.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure here

Therapies that Prolong the Life of Patients Gather Steam

Countering weight loss in cancer cachexia is vital in improving the quality of life of patients. Most importantly, cancer cachexia is characterized by poor tolerance of antitumor treatments, notably to chemotherapy and radiotherapy; unhindered loss of muscle mass may even lead to death. More than half of the patients with cancer develop the symptoms of cachexia, thereby propelling the need for treatment modalities. Clinical research on therapies that prolong the life of the patient populations is a key trend propelling the expansion of the cancer cachexia market.

The cancer cachexia market will gather considerable momentum from the growing awareness about improving the life of cancer patients. Researchers have been seeking pharmacological treatments using diverse chemical compounds. In this regard, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) have shown good promise.

Still, there is conspicuous lack of large studies that could establish the efficacy of any specific treatment, making the progress in the cancer cachexia market slightly slow. Nonetheless, in recent years, randomized trials have shed light on the growing potential of newer chemotherapy agents. Of special significance to this is the role of combination chemotherapy in the adjuvant setting to improve survival rates.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer