Cannabis Market 2019 : Competitive Strategies and Forecasts By Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Cannabis Science, Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Medical Marijuana, Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam Ltd, and Others

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global cannabis market is expected to reach US$ 153,689.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,838.1 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 34.5% from 2019-2027.

Market Insights

Legalization of medical cannabis

The United States is anticipated to be the main driving force of growth of use of medical cannabis. 30 states of the United States of America have legalized the use of cannabis. These 30 states comprises of 60% of total population and have approved use of medical marijuana. This has become the driving force for the growth of cannabis testing marked in the entire North America region. Currently more than 8000 active licenses for cannabis businesses in USA. It is the only country with such number of market players. Europe is another region which has shown a decent growth rate for cannabis testing market. There has been an increase in the process of legalization of cannabis in European countries. In November 2018, Government of UK announced that medicinal cannabis is legal. The main force for growth in demand of cannabis is because of the use of cannabis in pesticides in Europe. Growing number of cannabis testing laboratories have fuelled the demand for cannabis in the Europe region. There has been significant rise in investments in cannabis testing labs and recent law changes which have led to acceptance of marijuana and cannabis. Thus, due to growing legalization of cannabis, the cannabis testing market is expected to grow at rapid pace.

Key Competitors In Market are Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Cannabis Science, Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Medical Marijuana, Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam Ltd, Terra Tech Corp., Tilray,. Cronos Group

Strategic Insights

During the year 2016 to 2019, various companies have made organic growth strategies in the market there are operating. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are, product launches, product approvals and others. Companies such as VIVO Cannabis, Medical Marijuana, Inc. and others have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. For instance, in August 2019, Medical Marijuana, Inc., launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced that its subsidiary Dixie Botanicals has released new watermelon-flavored cannabidiol (CBD) gummies in response to a growing market demand for edible CBD products.

Market segmentation:

Cannabis Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (Flower, Concentrates, Others); Application (Medical, Recreational); Compound (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant, Balanced THC and CBD) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

