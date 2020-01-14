Car Rental Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Business Opportunity, Travel Suppliers, Customer Services and Forecast to 2024

The Car Rental Market Report Provide current trends and future estimations, presents information about key drivers, quantitative analysis, Service Types, Application, Regions, Manufacturers, Sales-Margin.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Car Rental Market. The report provides an analysis of the Car Rental Market by By Customer (Business and Leisure) By Application (Airport and Off-Airport) and By Type (Economy, Executive, Luxury, MUV and SUV). The Global Car Rental Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and UAE) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Global car rental market valued at USD 79.5 billion in 2018 has emerged as one of the most prominent services in the urban transport sector and has shown considerable growth over the years. And as more and more people seek alternative solutions to car ownership, e.g. car and/ or ride sharing, rentals are becoming increasingly popular. With the growth in tourism sector and business activities all around the globe, car rental industry has taken a big leap, imparting best services to the common people & executives.

Mobility is an existing megatrend and emerging car rental companies are key providers of flexible transport solutions. New segments and applicants have driven recent modification in the market place, creating challenges as well as new growth opportunities for existing operators. Mobility is primarily escalated by changing consumer attitudes, urbanization and other societal changes, e.g. an increased focus on the sharing economy. In the past few years, mobility has emerged as a new platform and it has been steering the car rental industry towards a much more rewarding future

Further, car rental companies are gradually expanding their business near the airport locations. Since the high cost of airport services was the major drawback for the industry, new strategies by the market leaders has been creating more car rental opportunities for both the service providers and users. Alliances of car rental companies with airlines is the new approach to commercialize these facilities in the market.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Car Rental Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Car Rental market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

