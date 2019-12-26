Card & Dice Bags Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2017 – 2025

Safety is the primary concern for every individual in today’s world. And along with the safety features, demand for lightweight, easy-to-handle, disposable, and tamper resistant products have increased substantially in last few years. To cater various segments of the market, manufacturers are producing personalized packaging products. Technological innovations are the essential requirement of any industry to continuously meet consumer demands. In gaming and casino Industry; keeping track, replacing and removing used cards from live table games became a complicated task.

So to eliminate this problem, card and dice bags are introduced. Unlike conventional packaging, Card and dice bags are made up of good quality polymer resins that yields highest strength. Card and dice bags market has a high potential to grow and will expand at good compound annual growth rate in coming years. Various manufacturers are adding some extraordinary features to the product such as clear film, surface writing, and heat sealed side seams, etc. to enhance the consumer experience. All these developments in this market point out the seamless growth of card and dice bags market.

Card and Dice Bags: Market Dynamics

Card and dice bags are very cost effective personalized packaging product manufactured to meet demands of casino gaming industry. The main driving factor for the card and dice bags market is the increasing need for customized packaging solutions in the gaming industry to systematically improve the gaming system. The Card and dice bags market has a huge potential to grow but still, it is not developed to an expected level.

At present, there are only a few companies which manufactures card and dice bags. New and experienced manufacturers can invest in this market to reap lucrative benefits. Card and dice bags are available in different shape and size to fulfill consumer demands with flexibility and convenience. The cost of raw material used for manufacturing of card and dice bags is dynamic in nature, which may diminish its growth prospects.

Some of the key players in the global card and dice bags market are Ampac Holdings LLC, SUZOHAPP Group, International Plastics Inc., Trevor Owen Ltd., Superior Bag Inc., NELMAR Security Packaging Systems, Inc., TDN Money Systems Inc., CONNOVER Packaging Inc., A Rifkin Co., Block and Company, Inc., Nomad Packaging Pty Ltd., Vonco Products LLC, Initial Packaging Solutions Ltd, IX Better Home Inc., DYNA Corp International LLC.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

