Carton Erecting Machines Market – Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast by 2026

Global Carton Erecting Machines Market: An Overview

Carton erecting machines are widely used in the packaging industry to amplify the production of packaging formats. Carton erecting machines are used to erect folded cartons into their final shape at high speeds. Carton erecting machines cater to wide range of industries, such as the food and beverage industry, personal care & cosmetics industry, and others. The demand for carton erecting machines is expected to go up as ‘on-the-go’ food consumption is widely adopted, especially in developing countries.

Currently, the rising growth in demand food and beverages and cosmetics products is one of the key factors driving demand for carton erecting machines in the market. The key rivalry between different manufacturers of carton erecting machines is expected to be in terms of erecting speed. As the global demand for efficient packaging increases over time, the key challenge for brands and contract manufacturers would be to ensure secure packaging of goods. The carton erecting machines market is also expected to benefit from the ongoing global push to adopt sustainable packaging solutions in a bid to minimize impact on the environment. Since cartons and other board products are widely used for packaging of goods, the outlook for the growth of the global carton erecting machines market is expected to remain largely positive during the forecast period.

Global Carton Erecting Machines Market: Dynamics

The global carton erecting machines market is expected to grow on the backdrop of rising demand for protective packaging from various industries such as the cosmetics industry, consumer electronics industry, F&B industry, among others. One of the key trends observed among carton erecting machines manufacturers is high emphasis on customizability. Many manufacturers offer customized carton erecting machines as per the demand and type of cartons to be erected. In addition, the adoption of carton erecting machines has also been found to grow among contract packaging companies.

Various brands who have in-house packaging facilities also prefer carton erecting machines to maximize their yield. Carton erecting machines are also increasingly being integrated with the production lines of brands, wherein they perform different function such as erecting, filling, and closing of the carton/box. The emergence of automation and advanced robotics has boosted the growth of the global carton erecting machines market. Furthermore, the growing demand for corrugated material for industries packaging is also expected to positively affect the growth of the global carton erecting machines market during the forecast period. The focus of key manufacturers and brands is to adopt packaging solutions which can maximize the output with minimum operator intervention. Therefore, carton erecting machines are expected to face sizeable demand in the next ten years.

Request PDF Sample to Know Technological Advances and Challenges in the Global Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=49161

Global Carton Erecting Machines Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Carton Erecting Machines market has been segmented as –

On the basis of product type, the global Carton Erecting Machines market is segmented as –

Semi-automatic carton erecting machines

Automatic carton erecting machines

On the basis of erecting speed, the global Carton Erecting Machines market is segmented as –

< 50 pieces per minute

50 – 100 pieces per minute

100 – 150 pieces per minute

> 150 pieces per minute

On the basis of end use industry, the global Carton Erecting Machines market is segmented as –

Food & Beverages industry

Personal care & Cosmetics industry

Electricals and electronics industry

Others

Global Carton Erecting Machines Market: Regional Outlook

The Europe carton erecting machines market is expected to spearhead the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high penetration of automation in the region, coupled with a large packaging production cluster. The North America carton erecting machines market is expected to closely trail its Europe counterpart in terms of value and volume currently. However, it is the Asia Pacific carton erecting machines market, which is expected to undergo significant change and witness rapid growth as more packaging companies adopt automated production to cater to the growing demand. Some of the highest contributors to the growth of the global carton erecting machines market during the forecast period are expected to be the U.S., Germany, Japan, and China.

Global Carton Erecting Machines Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global Carton Erecting Machines market are –

Humboldt Verpackungtechnik GmbH

Wayne Automation Corporation

AB Sealer, Inc.

Wexxar Packaging, Inc.

WestRock Company

Marq Packaging Systems

Combi Packaging, LLC.

Arpac LLC

Hamrick Manufacturing & Services

FILSILPEK Solutions Pvt. Ltd

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer