CBD Skin Care Market – Global Industry to Discern Magnified Growth During 2019-2027



recent market study titled ‘CBD Skin Care Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2027’ comprises a comprehensive assessment of the key market dynamics. On conducting a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the CBD skin care market, the growth prospects of the CBD skin care market have been obtained with maximum precision.

The report features the unique and salient factors that are likely to have a significant impact on the development of the CBD skin care market during the forecast period. These factors can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the CBD skin care market in the coming years. The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the CBD skin care market in the most comprehensive manner for the better understanding of readers.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the CBD skin care market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the prominent segments of the CBD skin care market.

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definitions pertaining to the CBD skin care market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market dynamics, company share, cost structure, pricing analysis, list of key distributors & suppliers, and a list of the key participants in the CBD skin care market.

Chapter 3 – Global CBD Skin Care Market Analysis 2013–2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019–2027 by Source

Based on the sources, the CBD skin care market has been segmented as marijuana-derived CBD and hemp-derived CBD. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the CBD skin care market and market attractive analysis based on the product type for each region.

Chapter 4 – Global CBD Skin Care Market Analysis 2013–2018 & Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2027 by Product Type

Based on the product type, the CBD skin care market has been segmented into CBD oil, serums, creams & moisturizers, cleansers, sunscreens, and other products. In this chapter, readers can find information about the trends and developments in the CBD skin care market and market attractive analysis based on the product type for each region.

Chapter 5 – Global CBD Skin Care Market Analysis 2013–2018 & Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2027 by Sales Channel

Based on the sales channel, the CBD skin care market has been segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, drug stores & pharmacies, specialty outlets, online retailers, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the sales channel trends and developments in the CBD skin care market and market attractive analysis based on the sales channel for each region.

Chapter 5 – North America CBD Skin Care Market Analysis 2013–2018 & Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2027

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America CBD skin care market, along with a country-wise assessment for the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find information about the regional trends in the CBD skin care market, along with regulations and company share analysis and market growth on the basis of sources, product type, sales channel, and country.

Chapter 5 – Latin America CBD Skin Care Market Analysis 2013–2018 & Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2027

Readers can find detailed information about factors such as CBD skin care pricing analysis and regional trends that are impacting the growth of the Latin America CBD skin care market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the CBD skin care market in prominent LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 6 – Europe CBD Skin Care Market Analysis 2013–2018 & Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2027

Important growth prospects of the CBD skin care market, based on product type, source, sales channel, and country, in several European countries, such as Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe, have been included in this chapter.



Chapter 7 – Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan CBD Skin Care Market Analysis 2013–2018 & Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2027

China is a prominent country in the Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan market. Thus, it is among the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan CBD skin care market. In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan CBD skin care market for the period 2019–2027.

Chapter 8 – Japan CBD skin care Market Analysis 2013–2018 & Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2027

Readers can find detailed information about factors, such as CBD products market growth, pricing analysis, and trends, which are impacting the growth of the Japan CBD skin care market. In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Japan CBD skin care market for the period 2019–2027.

Chapter 10 – MEA CBD Skin Care Market Analysis 2013–2018 & Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2027

This chapter provides information on how the CBD skin care market is expected to grow in the major countries of the MEA region, such as GCC Countries and South Africa, during the period 2019–2027. Readers can find important factors that are estimated to have a significant impact on the growth of the CBD skin care market in MEA during the forecast period. This chapter also provides an overview of the regulations, drivers, restraints, and trends prevalent in the MEA CBD skin care market.

Chapter 11 – Competition Landscape, Company Share, and Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the CBD skin care market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the CBD skin care report include Endoca LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana Inc., Kiehl’s LLC, Josie Maran Cosmetics, Cannuka, LLC, Green Growth Brands, Lord Jones, The CBD Skincare Company, CBD For Life, Kapu Maku LLC, IldiPekar Skin Care & Spa, Mazz Hanna, Kana Skincare, Leef Organics, Earthly Body, Myaderm, Vertly Hemp, Leela Body Care Company, Naturally Splendid, and Fab CBD Company.

Chapter 12 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 13 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information, and quantitative information about the CBD skin care market.

