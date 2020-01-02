Ceramic Adhesives Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 – 2027

The Ceramic Adhesives Market to 2027 is an assessment of competitive landscape and current and future market trends concerning the Ceramic Adhesives industry across the globe. The report evaluates market size and identifies new opportunities during the forecast period. The Ceramic Adhesives Market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

The global ceramic adhesive market accounted for US$ 6,344.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 9,931.8 Mn by 2027.

Ceramic adhesives are widely available in one or two-part systems and have a similar physical form as organic adhesives. Ceramic adhesives are widely being used in flooring, roofing, and wall covering applications in the building and construction industry. The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global ceramic adhesives market. The growth of the ceramic adhesives market in this region is primarily attributed to a large consumer base present in the region and high awareness about the benefits of ceramic adhesives among the users. A large base of the population in the Asia Pacific region has been a contributing factor for the increasing demand for not only residential but also commercial construction in the region. Ceramic adhesives are based on inorganic binders like metal phosphates and alkali silicates, with alumina, silica, carbon, zirconia powder filler, and magnesia. The key players operating in the global ceramic adhesives market are 3M, HB Fuller, Ardex Group, and among other players.

Chemicals and materials industry is among the fastest-growing sectors of the manufacturing industry. The global chemical industry has witnessed a significant structural change in recent years, including the shift of manufacturing locations to Asian countries and newly emerging technologies. Furthermore, the development of advanced materials has proved a breakthrough in the designing of new products for construction, defense, and healthcare. Ongoing research on carbon Nanomaterial’s, activated carbon, titanium, and other materials hold promising growth prospects for the industry.

Based on its type, the ceramic adhesives market is segmented as cement-based, epoxy, acrylic, and others. The cement-based segment dominated the global ceramic adhesives market whereas the epoxy segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The cement-based ceramic adhesives are generally used for the external and internal bonding of ceramic tiles, mosaics, walls, ceilings, single-fired and double-fired tiles for floors. A polymer-modified, cement-based ceramic adhesive is generally formulated into two grades as rubber-modified and white mastic, or without rubber, with extended and continuous open time to adhere to the conventional building structures.

The global ceramic adhesives market by application has been segmented into building & construction, dental and among other applications. Building & construction is one of the prominent application of ceramic adhesives market and is expected to account for a major share in the market during the forecasted period. In the building and construction industry, ceramic adhesives are mainly used to install tiles, floors, roofs, and wall coverings. Ceramic adhesives are used in the building and the construction industry to bond a variety of ceramic tiles such as glazed and unglazed ceramic tiles, and porcelain, mosaic, and vitrified tiles on horizontal and vertical masonry or inclines surfaces of interior and exterior walls.

3M Henkel H.B Fuller Ardex Group BASF SE Bostik Kerakoll Mapei Spa. Sika AG Norcros Plc.

The report provides exclusive company details, including their financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis with respect to the Ceramic Adhesives Market. With major players’ focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, the Ceramic Adhesives Market is anticipated to lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

