Chelated Calcium Market To Offer Increased Growth Prospects For Manufacturers

Chelated calcium is a type of synthetic calcium which is bound to an amino acid or organic acids such as malate, citrate, gluconate or lactate. Chelated calcium helps in digestion of food in the body and are used as calcium supplements with food. Apart from the health benefits of chelated calcium, it also helps in increasing the shelf life of food products and helps in protecting its color and texture among other benefits. The global chelated calcium market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Global Chelated Calcium Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growth of global chelated calcium market is driven by its demand among the packed food & beverage manufacturers globally. The eminent benefits of chelated calcium in enhancing the properties of packed food & beverages such as its appearance, texture, flavor, and nutrition content among other benefits like increased shelf life of packed food & beverages has gained chelated calcium attraction among the manufacturers of packed food & beverage manufacturers, which in turn is driving the demand for global chelated calcium market. Furthermore, the growth of food & beverage industry worldwide and increasing consumption of packed foods across the regions is anticipated to further supplement the growth of global chelated calcium market globally. Apart from the above-mentioned advantages of chelated calcium it also acts as a health supplement, thus increase health awareness among the consumers is further supplementing the growth of global chelated calcium market. On the plus side, macroeconomic factors such as the rise in disposable income of middle-class population triggering increased spending on the packed foods can also be attributed to the growth of global chelated calcium market globally. Trends noted in the global chelated calcium market is the regulations for use of chelated calcium directly in foods, for instance, U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) regulates the amount of chelated calcium to be used in the foods. However, the chelated calcium has health disadvantages as during the processing of vegetable oil to make chelated calcium the polyunsaturated benefits of the oil is lost. Another factor which is anticipated to hamper the growth of global chelated calcium market is the emergence of functional food market globally. However, the use of chelated calcium in high dose might increase the risk of heart attacks, which might hamper the market for chelated calcium market globally.

Global Chelated Calcium Market: Segmentation

The global chelated calcium market is segmented on the basis of chelated calcium types, applications and region

Chelated Calcium Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, global chelated calcium market is segmented into five key regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, Europe accounts for significant share for chelated calcium market, owing to the large consumption of canned foods in the region as compared to other regions due to its convenience and increased shelf life among other factors. North America market for chelated calcium is followed by the Europe market for chelated calcium market which is trailed by the Asia-Pacific market for the chelated calcium. The regulations related to the chelated calcium material in the Europe and North American region is also fueling the market for chelated calcium market in respective regions. Over the forecast period, developing markets such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa market for chelated calcium is expected to grow significantly due to rising preference and spending on canned foods in the region. Overall, the global market for chelated calcium offers a positive outlook.

Global Chelated Calcium Market: Key Players

Some of the few players identified in the global chelated calcium market include The Dow Chemical Company, AVACHEMICALS.COM, REDOX INDUSTRIES LIMITED, LANE LABS, Albion Laboratories, Inc., Sella Care, Inc., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals and BALCHEM among others

