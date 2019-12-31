Chickpea Flour Market Sales and Demand Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Chickpea Flour market report

As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Chickpea Flour, and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Chickpea Flour market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

The global chickpea flour market can be segmented on the basis of application, product type, distribution channel, and region. Based upon application, chickpea flour market can be segmented into bakery and snacks, dairy, beverages, and others. Bakery and snacks are expected to hold relatively high share in the global chickpea flour market. Based on the product type, chickpea flour is segmented into dark brown chickpea flour, beige chickpea flour, lentils, and others. Dark brown chickpea flour is expected to expand at relatively high CAGR over the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel, chickpea flour market can be segmented into convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialist stores, and others such as independent retailers. Supermarket/hypermarket is projected to witness relatively high revenue growth in the chickpea flour market.

Global Chickpea Flour Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global chickpea flour market is segmented into five regions namely Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific is expected to hold relatively high share in the chickpea flour market. High cultivation of pulses in the Asia Pacific region is expected to contribute significantly to the region’s growth in chickpea flour market. Production and consumption of chickpea is very high in developing countries. According to FAO, India is the leading producer of chickpea. Other important chickpea producing countries includes Turkey, Mexico, Canada, and Australia.

Global Chickpea Flour Market: Growth Drivers

Chickpea flour is anticipated to grow rapidly during the reviewed period. Consumption of chickpea has gained traction with rising awareness regarding its health advantages. Chickpea flour prevents inflammation and enhances immunity. It is also capable of stabilizing blood sugar, and preventing diabetes. High fiber content in chickpea enables it to lower cholesterol levels, reduce hypertension, and protects against heart disease. Rising health consciousness among consumers plays a vital role in elevating the demand for chickpea flour. Changing life-style coupled with change in dietary preferences is expected to propel the growth of chickpea flour market. Additionally, increasing application of chickpea flour in bakery, snack and savory market is expected to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of chickpea flour market. Players in the chickpea flour market are keen to bring new product developments to serve their large customer base.

Global Chickpea Flour Market: Players

Some of the key players in the chickpea flour market includes Ingredion Incorporated, Best Cooking Pulses, Inc., AGT Food & Ingredients, Diefenbaker Seed Processors Ltd., and Jain group of Companies, among others. Companies in the global chickpea flour market focus upon expanding their product portfolio through new product launches.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Chickpea Flour market research addresses the following queries:

How does the global Chickpea Flour market looks like in the next decade? How is the competition of the global Chickpea Flour market distributed? Which end use segment will have the maximum share of the global Chickpea Flour market by the end of 2029? Which governing bodies have granted approval to the application of Chickpea Flour in xx industry? Which region currently holds the largest share of the global Chickpea Flour market?

What information does the Chickpea Flour market report consists of?

Production capacity of the Chickpea Flour market during the historic year as well as forecast year.

Basic overview of the Chickpea Flour , including definition, applications and manufacturing processes.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Key regions holding significant share in the global Chickpea Flour market alongwith the important countries.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Chickpea Flour market.

