/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

BEIJING, December 27(Xinhua)-Ran Chengqi, who is the Spokesperson of BeiDou-3, said on Friday that China aims to wind up with the making of the BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System (BDS-3) and another two geostationary trajectory satellites to lift off just before June 2020 is here with us.

Friday marks the birthday of one year of China’s BDS-3 coordination, giving out universal services. On a press session of State Counsel News Officer, Ran said that having the BDS-3 as the main, a ubiquitous, assimilated, and intellectual navigation and timing coordination, its national positioning plans to be established come 2035.

In 2019, China sent 10 BDS satellites into space. The positioning of the core BDS-3 arrangements structure was done with many of the BDS-3 average ground trajectory satellites being linked. Meanwhile, the structure is well developed and has abilities to maintain in case of any failure. It works intellectually; the BDS-3 has given outbalancing and specific services, boasting to locate an accuracy of five meters.

The structure of BDS-3 has several service abilities

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer

Read more at China draws focus on completion of Beidou-3 satellite system in 2020