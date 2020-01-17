China Spearheading the Green Movement: What It Means 

Somewhere in Argentina is the Caucharo power station, a $400million solar plant farm that is perched 4000 meters above sea level. In the recent past, Kenya has also seen to enter the renewable energy scene with the latest investment of an electrical substation. The station situated in the mountainous Rift Valley will provide clean power to the near placed OML Ria Geothermal Plant which stands 80 kilometres away from Nairobi. Scotland is also set to install a massive wind farm in Moray East that is so far the largest offshore wind farm. The farm is to aid in heating and lighting close to a million residential houses.

Several unique energy projects employing the use of cutting edge technology in distant areas of the world have one properly in common: Chinese funding. In the last five years, China has managed to assert itself from being branded the world’s worst polluter to being a master of renewable energy technology. The tech-savvy country has over the years involved itself in the provision of funding for green projects across the world.

China has not only become the largest provider of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and electric vehicles; it has seemingly invested the most in clean energy for the last ten years. Chinese equity invested has helped in the production of a whopping 12622 megawatts of all wind and solar-powered ventures in the south and Southeast Asia since 2014. In comparison, Chinas investment in renewable energy is enough to build as many coal-powered plants capable of powering New York City. The move from exportation to investment in green technology ventures in oversea countries is driven by an exploited number of domestic subsidies and the availability of incentives for foreign investors.

China is forced toward green technologies due to several reasons which include protection of scarce resources, reducing carbon emissions that are boosting global warming, cementing energy security by limiting the reliance on the fuel being imported.

However, despite all the changes that come from Chinas involvement in the going green movement, the country’s actions remain in high suspicion, to the extent that the European Union branded Beijing a systemic rival. In the past year, China had been the recipient of several tariff bans including one by Germany. The blocked deal would have allowed Chinese owned State Grid to acquire a $1.2 billion stake in Germany’s national high voltage network. Germany acquitted itself because of security risks.

