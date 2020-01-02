Chitosan Market 2019 Overview by Grade (Industrial, Food, Pharmaceutical), Global Industry Demand, Share, Future Trends, Business Growth, Top Players & Forecast to 2025

The report Chitosan provides a complete market outlook and growth rate during the past present and forecast period. With concise study, Chitosan market effectively explains the market value, volume, price trend, and growth opportunities. The comprehensive, versatile and up-to-date information on Chitosan market is provided in this report. Chitosan is the deacetylated form of chitin, it is a biopolymer removed from the shells of crustaceans such as shrimp, crabs, and others.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAOSTAT), highest tons of crustaceans’ shell waste is produced annually in Europe. The shell waste in the crustaceans’ process contains high amount of chitin that is further processed to produce chitosan, glucosamine, and other derivatives. The shell waste having chitin is treated with specific alkalis and acids under optimal reaction conditions. After experiencing sequential demineralization and deproteinization, chitin is obtained that is further deacetylated to produce chitosan.

Chitosan can also be produced from certain fungi. Chitosan is promoted under many product grades such as industrial, pharmaceutical and food & beverage depending upon the product purity. The supply chain of the chitosan market starts from procuring of raw materials, manufacturing of chitosan, it’s processing and supplying of finished products to the various vendors of chitosan industry. The pure grades of the product are not easy to procure hence the vendors enjoy a profitable margins on the sale of the products.

The major factors contributing to the impending growth of the Chitosan market are adequate raw material and emerging applications and usability in various industries. Increased research and development activities in the existing technologies is another factor contributing to the growth of the chitosan market size. Water treatment is the major contributor in the chitosan market size, followed by biomedical & pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, bio printing and agriculture. However, the high production cost involved and product inconsistency due to seasonal, regional and chemical modification could slow down the chitosan market growth.

The cosmetic industry is expected to be another contributor in the growth of chitosan market size due to fungistatic and bacteriostatic properties. Furthermore, the growing demand for bio-based color cosmetics are expected to propel the demand over the forecast period. In Korea, chitosan has been approved as a natural food additive, leading to its growing demand. Japan is another major contributor in market share, as it uses almost 60% of chitosan for water treatment application.

Chitosan industry can be segmented on various types such as source, application and geography. The major sources of chitosan includes shell wastes from, shrimp, squid, crab, and krill. Chitosan market by application is segmented into water treatment, biomedical & pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverage, and many others. On the basis of geography it can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific leads the global chitosan market accounting to almost 50% of the value and volume of chitosan market size.

The various segments of Chitosan Market are,

Sources:

Shell wastes from shrimp, squid, crab, and krill

Applications:

Water treatment

Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & Beverage

Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW).

