Citizen Services AI Market 2020 Segments, Industry News, Regional Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Citizen Services AI Market is valued at approximately USD 1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 46.4% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Growing demand of IT infrastructure in government departments and need of automation process is expected to drive the market growth. IT modernization helps in managing or replacing aging hardware and software solutions with more automated and innovative solutions. For instance, as per govloop Government of United States has planned to invest 78 percent of USD 82 billion federal IT spending on IT infrastructure. Furthermore, specifically, 5,233 of the government’s approximately 7,000 IT investments had spent on all O&M activities. Such spending has increased over the last 7 years. Thus, rising IT infrastructure for advancing and modernizing manual process is expected to drive the market growth.

On the basis of segmentation, the Citizen Services AI market is segmented into Application and Technology. Application segment is further divided into Traffic and Transportation Management, Healthcare, Public Safety, Utilities and General Services, Technology segment is categorized into Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing Image Processing and Face Recognition. Face recognition is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period owing to rising demand for security and tracking system.

Major market player included in this report are:

Accenture

Alibaba

AWS

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

NVIDIA

Pegasystems

Servicenow

Tencent

The regional analysis of global Citizen Services AI market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market owing to rising technological advancements and IT infrastructure services in this region.

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Traffic and Transportation Management

Healthcare

Public Safety

Utilities

General Services

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Image Processing

Face Recognition

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer