Cloud Security Market: Security Concerns Rise Amid Growing BYOD and Flexible Operations Environments

With the increasing adoption of cloud-based services by businesses, competition in the global cloud security market is likely to further intensify, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new report. Key players in the cloud security market are expanding their product and service offerings to stay competitive. Savvy players are also focused on inorganic growth route such as M&As and strategic collaborations to consolidate their position. For example, in 2014, Trustwave Inc. took over Cenzic Inc. in a bid to expand its cloud security services. Further, in 2015, the company acquired Singapore Telecommunications Limited to expand its service offerings.

Top companies operating in the global cloud security market include Symantec Corporation, CA Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., and Intel Security Group (McAfee Inc.)

Transparency Market Research, in one of its research publications predicts the global cloud security market to display a brilliant CAGR of 12.8% between 2015 and 2022.

This, will translate the market to attain a value of US$11.8 bn by 2022 increasing from US$4.5 bn in 2014. North America is the leading region for cloud security in the global cloud security market. The huge popularity of cloud services in the region across end-use industries is serving to boost the cloud security market in the region.

Transfer of Critical Data Stored on Cloud Necessitate Cloud Security Solutions

“Across the world, the IT and telecom sector is a key consumer of cloud services for computer, software applications, and information technology via a network connection. The IT and telecom sector handles mammoth volume of critical data that is shared and transferred over the cloud. This necessitates cloud security solutions to prevent data theft or data breach.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer